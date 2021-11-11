Area legislators react to Assembly approving GOP redistricting maps

Local legislators issued these reactions after the Wisconsin Assembly approved redistricting maps put forward by majority Republican legislators.

Rep. Jill Billings, Democrat:

“Republicans put forward maps to cement their majority in the Legislature for the next decade, nearly guaranteeing their control of Wisconsin Government without accountability to the voters. This was yet another example of Legislators choosing their voters rather than having voters choose their elected officials.

"I have and will continue to support the creation of a non-partisan redistricting process in Wisconsin, and have co-sponsored such legislation each session since 2013. The bottom line is that Legislators shouldn’t be in charge of drawing the maps, that we need an independent process which takes politics out of it, so that voters are choosing their elected officials and not vice versa” “The Assembly’s vote today is truly one about values and priorities. The Majority has shown that their priority is in retaining political power and not in supporting the voters’ power to decide who represents them and who controls state government. These maps will allow Republicans to continue to overlook and ignore issues which impact communities across the state. They have and unfortunately will likely continue to avoid tackling important issues like PFAS pollution, Medicaid expansion, and addressing human trafficking.

“We can and we should do better, we have had the opportunity to institute a non-partisan redistricting process, not only has that process not been enacted, but legislation to do so hasn’t even received a hearing under Republican control of the Legislature.”

Rep. Steve Doyle, Democrat:

“More than 60% of Wisconsinites believe redistricting should be done by a non-partisan commission. More than 100 people showed up to the committee to voice their displeasure with these maps when they were originally introduced. In fact, the only people who voiced support at the hearing were the two authors of the bill.

"Ten years ago our state enacted what has come to be known as arguably the worst gerrymander in the country. A decade later and we are doubling down. Regardless of the overwhelming opposition, our state is holding fast.

"Today I voted no. I voted no on doubling down on failed policies. I voted no on partisan gerrymandering. And I voted no on politicians choosing their voters.

"Voters should choose their leaders, not the other way around. That’s what I voted for."

