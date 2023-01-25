Area legislators react to Gov. Tony Evers' State of State address

Area legislators issued the following statements after Gov. Tony Evers gave his 2023 State of the State Address:

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse:

“Governor Evers highlighted his many accomplishments of the previous four years and the progress made on critical issues in spite of the challenges faced during COVID-19. He highlighted the successful funding programs to bolster our small businesses, the emergency funding to local governments, and the healthy fiscal climate in the state.

“The Governor is right, the time is now to work together to address the issues we are facing moving forward. The strategic investments put forward for education, childcare, and infrastructure are exactly what our government needs to do to help local business and families be successful. The State of Wisconsin is facing a record $6.6 billion budget surplus and the Governor is putting forward a strong plan to invest in the areas which will most benefit our communities and our economy.

“I am particularly proud of the Governor’s proposed investments in childcare and public education, addressing PFAS, bolstering shared revenue, and supporting small businesses. These are issues that rise to great importance in the Coulee Region. I was happy to hear that the Governor is responding to the needs of our community.”

The 95th district includes all of the city of La Crosse, town of Campbell and a portion of the town of Shelby.

Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua:

“This evening Governor Evers delivered his annual State of the State Address. The Governor addressed several things, the state of Wisconsin’s infrastructure, the state’s workforce, mental health resources, what we can do protect our natural resources, and the current fiscal position of the state.

“Wisconsin’s infrastructure is improving thanks to fiscally responsible budgeting, and historic investments in the state’s transportation budget by Legislative Republicans. I am proud to have supported the 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget that invested nearly $300 million in funding for the repair of Wisconsin’s roads and bridges.

“Governor Evers also discussed the state of Wisconsin’s workforce. Wisconsin currently has the highest number of people employed in the history of the state. I will continue to advocate for the state’s Youth Apprenticeship, and Registered Apprenticeship programs. Going forward we will have to invest in childcare, making sure Wisconsin families and workers have access to this vital resource.

“I applaud the Governor for bringing up the state’s mental health crisis. However, he failed to mention that his administration has a severe backlog in issuing licenses to professional workers in the state. The issue with the licensing backlog at the Department of Safety and Professional Services needs to be addressed by the Governor.

“As Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environment I am looking forward to working on legislation, and administrative rules that go through my committee so that we can be sure Wisconsin residents have access to clean, safe drinking water. I will continue to advocate for programs like Farmland Preservation, and cover crop grants that are proven to reduce runoff, and protect Wisconsin’s groundwater.

“The State of Wisconsin is in excellent fiscal shape, and I am eager to get to work on the next biennial budget. Thanks to responsible budgeting proposed by Legislative Republicans we have a record surplus, and record balance in the state’s rainy day fund. I would like some of the surplus to be sent back to Wisconsin communities and residents, in the form of local government aid and a tax cut.”

Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska):

“Wisconsin is working. Since 2019, business start-ups in our state have increased by 42-percent, thousands of miles of roads have been repaired, and more than 387,000 homes and businesses have new or improved access to reliable, high-speed internet.

“Our economy has bounced back since COVID, but more work needs to be done. I applaud Governor Evers’ focus on building our economy and workforce as we begin the new legislative session.

“As a member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board, I recognize that economic development and workforce opportunities for hardworking Wisconsinites are the key to moving our state forward. This means giving new businesses the tools to succeed, funding job training opportunities, and addressing the supply chain challenges that impede Wisconsin’s economic growth and drive up costs for our working families.

“I’m proud to continue my work supporting economic and workforce development in the Coulee Region and across Wisconsin. From developing workforce training programs to fostering greater connections between our schools and local businesses, we have much to do to make Wisconsin an even better place to work, live, and play.”

The 32nd Senate District includes La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and southern Monroe County.

