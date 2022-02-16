Area legislators, UW leaders react to Gov. Evers' State of State address

Here are some reaction statements sent to the Tribune by legislators and organizations after Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address:

Rep, Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua:

“... The Governor highlighted the State’s work with farmers through the farm support program. The farm support program was a good use of federal COVID-19 relief funds, and we saw the benefit of that program in the 96th district. I was happy advocate for this program with my fellow Southwestern-Wisconsin legislators.”

“Access to high-speed, reliable and affordable internet is important for the State of Wisconsin, especially in rural areas. I commend Governor Evers for allocating more than $100 million in federal relief funds for broadband expansion in Wisconsin. This adds to what Legislative Republicans allocated in the biennial budget; an investment of nearly $125 million.”

“Governor Evers mentioned that he would like to spend the state’s projected $3.8 billion dollar surplus on $150 dollar checks to Wisconsin residents, with the remaining amount going toward childcare, and $750 million in additional funding for education. I support allocating Wisconsin’s projected surplus in the next budget cycle, this allows every Wisconsinite to weigh-in on how these funds are distributed.”

“Wisconsin is back to pre-pandemic unemployment rates, and is actually at a lower unemployment rate than in 2019, with an unemployment rate of 2.8%. This is a great figure for the workforce of Wisconsin. I truly believe that if it wasn’t for the action of the State Legislature, challenging Governor Evers ‘Safer at Home’ order, the state’s workforce would not be in the place it is today, with better than pre-pandemic levels.”

“The 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget, crafted by Legislative Republicans, included a historic $3 billion tax cut for Wisconsin’s families and businesses. These tax cuts are great for the success of our state, I am glad Legislative Republicans were able to present a fiscally responsible budget that passed with bipartisan support, and signed by the Governor.”

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse:

“Governor Evers has been a calm, steady hand steering Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic. His State of the State highlighted the successes and ongoing challenges we have faced over the last year and will continue to work on throughout 2022. Over the last year, the state’s budget, bolstered by federal funding has remained strong as the Governor has invested in local governments, local businesses, and local organizations as they continue to face the challenge of the impacts of COVID-19.

"The Governor kept his promises in his budget, keeping road projects on track, investing in broadband, cutting taxes and helping to achieve the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin history. Governor Evers directed federal dollars to help increase funding to bolster our schools and our healthcare providers across the State of Wisconsin.

“The State of Wisconsin is facing a $3.8 billion budget surplus going into the next Biennial Budget. The Governor has put forward a strong plan, which invests some of this funding back into local schools, our universities and back into the hands of taxpayers through a $150 tax rebate. I am proud to co-sponsor the Governor’s plan which creates a long sought caregiver tax credit for individuals caring for their loved ones, and a childcare tax credit to help families afford quality care for their children. ..."

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D – Onalaska:

“I was pleased that tonight Governor Evers recognized the importance of returning our surplus to the hard-working people of our state. Tax relief of $150 per person, and $600 for a family of four is real money and will enable families in Wisconsin make ends meet.

"Wisconsin is back to work. This session, I was proud to work with Governor Evers to cut taxes by $2 billion for middle-class families. We worked together to provide record funding for reliable, affordable, high-speed internet across Wisconsin. I voted to protect federal funding so investments could be made to support small businesses, farmers and Main Streets in communities throughout western Wisconsin.

"Now with a record budget surplus, we have another opportunity to provide tax relief to hard-working families, and bolster our workforce by helping families with the cost of childcare and caregiving. The people of Wisconsin created this record budget surplus and we should reward them by helping to defray rising costs and send them a rebate. ..."

UW System President Tommy Thompson and UW Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III::

“We appreciate Gov. Evers’ commitment to public higher education and his recognition of the vital role the University of Wisconsin System plays in improving lives and communities across our state. This funding will help us keep our universities affordable and will allow us to better address the pressing behavioral health needs of our students. It will make a difference for the students and families we serve.”

Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire:

“Governor Evers has led our state through some of its most challenging times. His steadfast, empathetic leadership has helped provide relief for working families, small businesses, and schools across Wisconsin.”

“Governor Evers’ major accomplishments in 2021 include one of the largest tax cuts in state history, the largest ever rainy-day fund allotment, and significant investments in workforce training. These investments will put extra money directly into working families’ pockets and into their communities. Additionally, under Governor Evers’ leadership we have the lowest unemployment rate and number of people unemployed in our state’s history.”

“Governor Evers has delivered for Wisconsin, and our state is thriving under his progressive, thoughtful leadership.”

