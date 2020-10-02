Area long term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, related deaths

Three recent COVID-19 deaths have been attributed to local long term care facilities, as have an number of positive cases.

According to the La Crosse County Health Department, nine area long term care facilities have had one or more confirmed cases among staff and/or residents, including 34 cases among residents in four different facilities in the past two weeks. Of the five total coronavirus deaths among La Crosse County residents, three were living in a long term care center, though not all in the same facility.

"Nationally, the spread of COVID-19 in long term care facilities has been a challenge since the very beginning of the pandemic," the La Crosse County Health Department stated in a release Friday morning. "The virus has a high rate of mortality in older adults. As of today, 8.8% of long-term care residents in our county who became infected with COVID-19 have died."

One facility outbreak was due to a staff member who was asymptomatic and working before testing positive during a routine screening. By the time of the test results, residents had already been exposed and some became infected.