Area New Year's Day first arrivals all female

New Year's Day 2023 was one for the girls, with females the first born Sunday at each of three local hospitals.

The first baby of the New Year was welcomed just after midnight at Gundersen Health System, followed by newborns at Mayo Clinic Health System and Tomah Health.

At Gundersen, Harper Leigh Sparks arrived at 12:22 a.m. at 4 pounds and 8 ounces, daughter to Kristen Olson and Timothy Sparks of Black River Falls. Born early at 34 weeks, she may have the distinction of being the first baby of 2023 for the whole state of Wisconsin, a Gundersen representative said.

Mayo celebrated the birth of Sylvie Berns on New Year's Day afternoon, with the infant arriving at 3:06 p.m. and weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Her proud parents are Kaytie and Mason Berns of Waukon, Iowa.

At Tomah Health, Angelin Pineda Martinez entered the world just before New Year's Day came to a close, making her debut at 11:53 p.m. Born to Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk, she weighed 7 pounds.

Welcome to the world, little ones!

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022