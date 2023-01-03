 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area New Year's Day first arrivals all female

New Year's Day 2023 was one for the girls, with females the first born Sunday at each of three local hospitals.

The first baby of the New Year was welcomed just after midnight at Gundersen Health System, followed by newborns at Mayo Clinic Health System and Tomah Health.

New Year Baby Harper Leigh Sparks

Kristen Olson and Timothy Sparks hold baby Harper Leigh. Born at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 1 at Gundersen Health System, she was the first baby welcomed in La Crosse and possibly the first in the whole state.

At Gundersen, Harper Leigh Sparks arrived at 12:22 a.m. at 4 pounds and 8 ounces, daughter to Kristen Olson and Timothy Sparks of Black River Falls. Born early at 34 weeks, she may have the distinction of being the first baby of 2023 for the whole state of Wisconsin, a Gundersen representative said.

Mayo New Year's baby

Kaytie and Mason Berns welcomed baby Sylvie on Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo celebrated the birth of Sylvie Berns on New Year's Day afternoon, with the infant arriving at 3:06 p.m. and weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Her proud parents are Kaytie and Mason Berns of Waukon, Iowa. 

Tomah New Year's baby

Angelin Pineda Martinez, daughter of Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk, was the first baby born at Tomah Health in 2023. 

At Tomah Health, Angelin Pineda Martinez entered the world just before New Year's Day came to a close, making her debut at 11:53 p.m. Born to Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk, she weighed 7 pounds. 

Welcome to the world, little ones!

