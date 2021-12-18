Area nursing homes feeling the pressure of staff shortages, implore community to vaccinate

Nursing home staffing shortages nation, state and county wide are leaving healthcare facilities overwhelmed, with hospitals unable to release some elderly patients back to their facilities.

Hospitals, already seeing the burden of increased coronavirus patient loads, are experiencing further capacity issues as residents in long term care remain in hospital beds longer than necessary. Though their care is complete, their place of residence may be inadequately staffed and thus incapable of taking care of their needs even though the physical space is available.

From March 2019 to Nov. 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a loss of 234,000 employees in the nursing home industry nationwide, including 8,000 last month. Of all healthcare sectors, nursing homes experienced the most intensive labor shortage during the pandemic.

An American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living survey of 616 nursing homes and 122 assisted living facilities nationwide found 94% of the former and 81% of the latter have faced recent staff shortages, with over half of facilities actively attempting to fill vacant CNA, LPN, RN, dietary and cleaning positions. According to the AARP, in Wisconsin 52.8% of facilities reported a shortage of nurses or aides in mid-October, which rose to 54.4% a month later.

In some states, including Minnesota, National Guard troops have been deployed to assist with nursing homes, and the Wisconsin Department of Health in a briefing last week stated it had requested medical reserve teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid with packed hospitals and long term care facilities. Around 100 people from FEMA, broken into five teams, are anticipated to be ready to assist with facilities most in need in the coming weeks.

Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, geriatrics expert at Gundersen Health System, performs rounds at several area long term care centers and is medical director for two. The majority of facilities in the county, she says, have a staff level "far below" what is desired and needed. A "significant portion" of those who chose to leave the profession, she says, had reached burnout -- "that is the story of the pandemic" -- and are looking for work outside healthcare for a reprieve.

"They're saying, 'We're burned out. We're weary. We don't want to do this anymore," Cogbill says. "There are other options out there in the community, not in healthcare at all, where the emotional, psychological labor that frontline workers are performing right now isn't present. There is a collective trauma and everyone is making choices to take care of themselves, whatever that looks like."

Heather Schimmers, CNO/COO for Gundersen, says vaccine mandates have had a minimal impact on staffing, though medicare and medicaid funded facilities have until next month to put the inoculation requirement into effect. Per the AARP, as of Nov. 21 72.4% of nursing home staff and 89% of residents were vaccinated statewide, while in La Crosse County those rates were over 80% and 90%, respectively, as of early fall.

Lack of employees is an issue across all industries, who are recruiting from the same pool. In the stressful time of the pandemic, individuals may be more apt to look at jobs they wouldn't have previously considered, with pay "the most tangible thing to grab on to."

"We are competing with those who are competing with everyone else in the labor force. It's becoming increasingly more difficult," Schimmers says. "The work of a healthcare provider at this point is hard, hard work and they are tired. COVID has added a whole other level of complexity. It's physical labor and it's hard. The demand on these folks is increasing daily.

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which covers 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities nationwide, states "Chronic Medicaid underfunding, combined with the billions of dollars providers have spent to fight the pandemic, have left long term care providers struggling to compete for qualified staff. We desperately need the help of policymakers to attract and retain more caregivers, so that our nation’s most vulnerable have access to the long term care they need."

Also in play is the case mix index, a measurement that determines CMS reimbursement rates for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries. When the index -- which encompasses complexity and severity of illnesses being addressed -- rises, the work becomes more labor-intensive, increasing the daily demand on staff, Schimmers notes. Preventing some patients from returning to their facility is the increased acuity of care needed when the patient is able to be released from a hospital setting.

"The resources needed to care for those folks are more intensive and the nursing homes are just struggling mightily on having those staffing resources to care for them," Schimmers says.

Gundersen previously was among the hospitals to receive state assistance in caring for the nursing home patients on their premises in order to focus on other patients, and while state and FEMA resources are greatly appreciated, "it is not a permanent solution," Schimmers says. Area facilities and Gundersen have been working together closely to find solutions for the short and long term, being "as creative as we possibly can." One possibility is having some of Gundersen's acute care staff fill in at facilities.

Assisted living sites, Cogbill says, are committed to finding resolution wherever possible to meet the needs of residents and "Wish very much they could take those patients, but they simply do not have the capacity to."

"They have truly been wonderful partners in our healthcare system, and we're hopeful we can all work together to find solutions," Cogbill says.

Hillview Healthcare Center administrator Kelly Kramer notes the facility has recently joined a new program offered through DHS that grants, and partially funds, an emergency waiver to bring in staff from outside of state for 12 week assignments, which will help them get through the holiday season. Those who have been brought in, Kramer says, have been impressive and of great help.

"Once the waiver is discontinued, however, we will have to resume filling unstaffed shifts through overtime of our existing staff," Kramer says. "We chose to take part in this program to give our staff a well-deserved break. In terms of longer-term solutions, we are collaborating with the state and the local hospitals. One idea would be for the hospitals to have a plan for their patients to go after their stay in the nursing home.

"Ideally, nursing homes should primarily be used for short-term stays for those needing skilled 24-hour nursing care, whereas assisted living is the preferred option for longer-term care," Kramer continues. "Another collaborative effort may be for hospitals to provide staff who may perform functions typically necessary for those with complex needs that may be declined due to the time commitment of their cares. Other supportive efforts would be to provide specialized equipment not typically provided in our (nursing) homes."

Hillview, which is currently licensed for 100 beds, previously had 110 but some have been transferred to The Oaks at Hillview, which will open early next year. The new facility will serve persons, especially those with dementia or behavioral health needs, who are waiting to be discharged from the hospital. At Hillview, 80 beds are currently staffed, and some four hallways have been closed. To reopen the 20 beds, around five CNAs and three nurses would need to be brought on.

"We are open to collaboration with other providers that could assist with our staffing needs. However, at this time we are focused on doing everything we can to care for our existing residents," Kramer says.

With COVID rates high, continued vaccination crucial

With high vaccine rates among staff and residents, COVID outbreaks have dropped, as have related deaths, but infections are still occuring, especially with the circulation of the delta variant. AARP reported a slight increase of cases in residents from mid October, at 1.4 per 100, to 1.8 per 100 in mid-November, while staff rates dropped from 3.48 per 100 to 3.3 per 100. Resident deaths also declined, from 0.19 per 100 to 0.14 over the same time period.

As infections rise across the nation and state, and the omicron strain anticipated to cause rapid spread and increased breakthrough infections, third doses of Pfizer or Moderna are strongly urged (the CDC on Thursday expressed gave preference to the mRNA vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson viral vector version). AARP notes as of four weeks ago only 29.4% of nursing home residents and 11.3% of staff had gotten their booster.

Fortunately, local facilities have the necessary PPE and policies in place to deal with a possible rise in infections or outbreaks, and at present are able to allow visitors and interactions. During the previous lockdown, Cogbill says, residents suffered the psychological and social effects or isolation, and having to return to such stringent precautions would be to the detriment of their mental, emotional and even physical health. The pandemic in general has led to to stress for residents, who "are very much aware what is happening in the community right now. They're in touch with their families and their children and their grandchildren, and they know everyone is struggling right now. I think that is how we are feeling collectively as a society -- we are all weary."

Kramer says the facility is doing everything it can to keep morale up, praising staff for their "tremendous job" even as the pressure to fill vacant shifts continues to climb. The shortage has enhanced cooperation between departments, and Kramer notes, "I can say with confidence that caring for our residents has remained our top priority. I think the support we’ve received from our residents and their families shows that they understand this."

The majority of staff and residents at Hillview have already been vaccinated, which has led to a "dramatic decline" in cases within the facility. Kramer from the start embraced vaccination, "a known solution" in slowing spread.

"To me, it was not a question of if I would get the vaccine but how soon could I get it. The one thing that we knew could turn this around, was to get vaccinated...Vaccination also means our staff and residents can feel safe when loved ones visit," Kramer says.

Inoculation, Cogbill seconds, remains "the most powerful tool we have in this pandemic," and Schimmers notes there is a sense of frustration among healthcare staff that more community members have not partaken.

"That (those who know) the vaccine is available continually choose not to get it is testing the professionalism and psychological wellbeing of our staff to be really committed to the profession," Schimmers says.

Kramer implores those who haven't done so to be inoculated, not just for their own safety but that of the community at large.

"The message from me on this is clear," Kramer says. "Please get vaccinated and please get a booster. Your choice to do so could save a life."

