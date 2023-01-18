Area residents make President’s List at Western Technical College

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Fall 2022 term.
To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate degree or technical diploma program.
Dawson Daines, Melissa Fanning, Samuel Horstman, Trevor Horstman, Dominic Keivel, Elijah Miller, Luke Reader, Will Reader, Alyssa Schmidt, Daniel Sinz, Paula Tart
Ally Stilwell, Nathan Woodhouse
Patrick Andrews, Zachary Arendt, Marissa Baker, Amelia Balsley, Kelly Beach, Melonie Bebar, Ellis Bertolotti, Jenna Bertolotti, Myles Boayue, Chance Brandau, Dawn Breitung, Erin Bringe, Owen Brossman, Allyson Bryhn, Lucas Chase, Hannah Coady, Jeremy Cook, Jacob Daily, Nicholas De Vault, Jordan DeBauche, Mason DeBernardi, Austin Dechant, Katelin Dias, Axell Erdman, Isaac Erdman, Samuel Giertych, Nathaniel Govier, Adelayde Hagedorn, Aaron Heerts, Colton Hoskins, Bradley Ireland, Kylie Kane, Caitlyn Kirchoff, Signe Knudson, Zoey Koblitz, Savannah Konter, Ben Kube, Mercedes Kulcinski-Haeuser, Yuepheng Lor, Rian Mally, Mary McLain, Kayleigh Merritt, Wade Mikunda, Amanda Miller, Braedon Monroe, Tabatha Olson, Nicholas Parker, Denver Payton, Madelynne Pehl, Matthew Randall, Yajaira Robles, Janice Romskog, Brett Sacia, Joshua Sesvold, Ashley Sidie, Lydia Sims, Gaven Smith, Kyle Tegen, Tong Thao, Darian Thompson, Drew Thompson, Forest Thoreson, Alex Townsend, Russell Van Riper, Ena Vang, James Vang, Mai Vang, Grace Waldenberger, Danielle Weibel, Madison Wheeler, Jennifer Wolf, Joseph Xiong, Nong Xiong, Hailey Zak
Megan Clay, Steven Craig, Mackenzie Deets, Timothy Elledge, Kyle Emery, Sarah Fisher, Harley Furlong, Austin Hoffman, Noah Jacobson, William Kenny, Joshua Kerska, Anna Kloss, Sarah Lemke, Colt Manley, Camron Manske, Zuriel Ostrander, Shelbi Shockey, Wyatt Skadson, Analyse Stelplugh, Victoria Wiebke, Wendy Wieman, Kylie Wilson, Dillon Yang
Dylan Addleman, Brennan Albright, Shaylin Ancius, Brittany Anderson, Katie Arlt, Jonah Arndt, Jennifer Barnes, Courtnee Barnett, Jonathan Baumler, Ava Bjerke, Rylee Black, Eli Blackcoon, Sarah Boge, Kristine Borger, Dayna Bosshard, Carly Brandau, Mandy Britain, Christopher Buchholtz, Rianna Buchholtz, Brayden Burkhalter, Kaylee Burrows, Katherine Butterfield, Garrett Byrnes, Lyndon Byus, Nicholas Candahl, Ryan Carmody, Whitney Carrimon, Abdul Cartagena, Sundiadee Castro, Sanela Cehic, Courtney Chambers, Pang Chang, William Cockriel, Tess Colclasure, Megan Cole, Kabian Coleman, Tiffany Corbin, Christopher Crawford, Matthew Crawford, Angelou Jade Daan, Zach Dahman, Skye Darr, Raven Dayton, Rachel Dehnart, Lily Delap, Adam DeNasha, Jian Deng, Gabrielle DeValkenaere, Zach Devine, Perla Donjuan Gonzalez, Tanya Duff, Drake Eagen, Erica Eimer, Seth Ericson-Huneck, Connor Faling, Mallory Farr, Addysen Farrell, Piersen Feehan, Zach Feldhake, Jenny Fiers, Emily Fish, Rebekah Fitzsimmons, Benjamin Flatten, Morgan Fleming, Amy Fortner, Jacob Fredricks, Mollee Fulcher, Corrina Fullerton, Isabella Gallegos, Quintin Gallegos, Coby Gemein, Katherine Ghelfi, Rebecca Gnewikow, Daniela Gomez Meza, Jesus Gonzalez, Jasmine Green, Joseph Greenwold, Taylor Greenwold, Audrey Groves, Meredith Gruber, Hayley Gudgeon, Michael Guerrero, Griffin Gunderson, Sydney Guy, Shayna Halverson, Latoria Hankins, Kaleb Hansen, Lauren Harmening, William Head, Jaedon Heintz, Choua Her, Madeline Herlitzka, Ngoc-Anh Ho, Cynthia Hoeth, Peyton Hoffman, Anthony Holder, Lori Holton, Dylan Howe, Callie Huiras, Gisela Ibarra, Maximus Ipsen, Rebecca Jenkins, Mikaela Jepson, Alexis Jinkins, Karolyn Johnson, Charlie Kalas, Hope Kalland, Samantha Kamps, Melinda Kast, Samantha Kay, Aaron Kelling, Jacob Kidd, Dorothy Kinsella, Jackson Kistler, Skylar Knight, Aaron Koepke, Nathan Kolda, Joseph Krajewski, Savi Krumenauer, Jennafer Krzewinski, John Kubiak, Shane Landrath, Brook Larson, Jeremiah Larson, Chasity Lasko, Ava Laukant, Dale Lawrence, Ngoc Le, Jake Lee, Joseph Lee, Tayler Lee, Meaghan Leis, Ashton Lincoln, Belrey Lorenz, Amos Magnuson, Andrew Marshall, Diomira Marti, Adam Mattison, Shannon McGilloway, Jessica McNaughton, Allyson Mezera, Courtney Mickelson Mongeon, Austin Mickschl, Courtney Mickschl, Adam Miller, Trace Miller, Isabella Miranda, Emily Misleveck, Benjamin Mitchell, Christina Montalto, Dennis Mortimer, Joshua Moua, Kou La Moua, Muakhi Moua, Alexis Mueller, Mathias Muth, Abigail Naas, William Nay, Christa Nedland, Madison Nedlose-Blackcoon, Kathleen Ochandategui, Bradley O'Connell, Danielle Olin, Connor Olsen, Bria Olson, Joanna Olson, Anna Marie Ott, Michael Parkes, Tara Parkes, Toryn Patros, Chariti Peters, Madelyn Peters, Morgan Phalen, Katie Pickel, Benjamin Pleggenkuhle, Ryan Poelma, Maria Ramirez, Henysie Ray, Kiana Reavis, Tyler Richer, Shaniece Riley, Tori Robinson, Tanner Rochelt, Sarah Rodgers, Dawn Rodriguez, Alexander Roedel, Desiree Rogers, Laura Rohmeyer, Emme Rohweder, Marissa Rojo, Michael Rojo, Zuly Romero Chamorro, Teagan Rooney, Aurora Roper, Paige Roskop, Angelica Roth, Brandon Ruehlow, Mary Running, Hunter Ryskoski, Lorren Sauter, Morgon Scafe-Johnson, Alicia Schams, Logan Schatzke, Samantha Schmidt, Joseph Schmitz, Courtney Schnur, Erika Scholle, Sherri Schreader, Angela Schwier, Trenton Shepherd, McKenzie Silver, Keelyn Slaby, Kylie Slaby, Christina Smith, Matthew Smith, Natalie Smith, Grace Stablier, Cole Stamp, Marissa Steffens, Austin Stein, Jennifer Stewart, Luke Stimac, Erik Strand, Mimona Sultana, Gatlin Swan, Jessyca Swenson, Noah Swerman, Nichole Tanke, Nicholas Teff, Hannah Templin, Kia Thao, Mai Thao, Mai Ji Thao, Amanda Thillen, Heidi Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Tessa Thurin, Trevor Tiegs, Moua Torgerson, Devon Towers, Yasenya Valencia, Stacia Van Riper, Kole Vang, Nou Vang, Thavee Vang, Serena Vinson, Evan Vollendorf, Zab Vue, Justina Weisensel, Summer Wernimont, Jonah Whitedog, Lincoln Willett, Jacob Winch, Charles Witcraft, Garrett Withers, Brandi Wollin, Jordan Wolters, Jacob Woods, Savannah Woods, Amy Xiong, Peng Xiong, Brianna Yang, Joel Yang, Ka Lia Yang, Cassidy Yates, Luis Zaragoza, Madeline Zenz, Candice Ziebell, Niklaus Ziegenbein, Katherine Zoroufy, Derek Zwiefel
Ricky Anderson, Annamaria Angelini, Autumn Arentz, Ashton Arndt, Devyn Aschenbrenner, Brianne Bahr, Avery Bailey, Erica Becker, Anthony Behringer, Kyle Bethauser, Livian Bohan, Sydney Bradshaw, Dorothy Brush, Nicholas Burns, Abby Buschmann, Emma Buschmann, Jeff Connelly, Cody Cudo, Caitlin Drury, Ashley Fillner, Zachary Fimreite, Trevor Fink, Rachel Fries, Lauren Garves, Abigail Gerstenberger, Quinn Handy, Erin Hanson, Jacob Hawes, Joseph Helgerson, Ka Blia Her, Brett Holden, Diana Horman, Marissa Jandrt, Laurie Johnson-Zabel, Philip Jones, Brittany Keller, Katie Kelm, Pangkou Khang, Bryce King, Victoria Klossing, Stacy Kopp, Britton Kuehn, Betsy Lathrop, Zachary Lawver, Rosesalena Lee, Shadow Loken, Amy Lor, Taylor Lotz, Isabelle Mann, Fawn Marsh, Jill Mascotti, Kendall Mauss, Jena McGathy, Lucas McGreal, Jennifer Moore, Maipahoua Moua, Michelle Mullen, Mallory Nelms, Nathaniel Obert, Heidi Oliver, Mykalia Olson, Gracee Ott, Marissa Peters, Tyler Pochanayon, Christian Puckhaber, Vernon Ramsey, Paul Roraff, Noah Sample, Noah Sanchez, Zoey Sander, Ryan Schelbe, Matthew Schiebout, Misty Schindler, Amanda Schneider, Paul Schroeder, Katherine Schulz, Samantha Schulz, Anthony Sebranek, Mariah Seelig-Shaw, Caitlyn Shaw, Morgan Simpson, Noah Skemp, Leah Smith, Tabitha Staton, Carter Stobb, Lauren Stoen, Angel Thao, Nancy Thao, Taylor Thompson, Elise Topolski, Feng Vang, Nancy Vang, Nhou Vang, Pa Vang, Andrea Vassey, Erik Verhulst, Sarah Voter, Anthony Vue, Benjamin Vue, Khou Vue, Queto Weber, Christopher Wells, Lee Wiemerslage, Evan Winkler, Andrea Woody, Mai Ge Xiong, Zena Xiong, Emerald Yang, Katie Yang, Keng Teng Ju Yang, Pajhmoo Yang, Tracy Yang, Erica Zabel
Jaclyn Dahl, Jacob Evers, Madalen Jacobson, Matthew Kilmer, Jackson Servais
Alayna Aleckson, Kristine Alumbaugh, Marshall Anderson, Abby Brueggeman, Chelsea Bruemmer, Chadwick Davis, Hunter Elsen, Skylar Ferguson, Braedon Finch, Kylee Gander, Alyssa Gilster, Christiana Gray, Ethan Heiman, Suzanne Helmers, Tegan Hewitt, Jaida Hunter, Lauren Ihle, Joshua Iliff, Hunter Komay, Katryna Kotek, Joshua Krenz, Lindsey Lecheler, Christina Locante, Caitlynn Lueck, Clara Medinger, Madison Montgomery, Tim Noble, Melissa Ozleplebici, Kasha Peters, Giordana Petrusic, Brady Scallon, Alexandra Schalow, Kevin Schams, Holly Stedman, Nicole Steiner, Caleb Tachick, Samuel Tower, Evan Willman, Tyler Wolden, Gaozong Yang
To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.
