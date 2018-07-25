Seven public and private Coulee Region school districts will receive more than $650,000 in state money earmarked for school safety.
Onalaska, Holmen and Aquinas Catholic schools were among 23 districts awarded about $1.6 million in school safety grants, which were announced Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Sparta, Hillsboro and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau were among the other recipients.
The money will be used to secure entry ways, purchase an online threat reporting system and to train staff in areas such as mental health, violence and bullying prevention and active shooter response tactics.
“Across the state of Wisconsin, parents should be confident that when they send their children to school this fall, their kids will be going to the safest schools in the nation,” Attorney General Brad Schimel said a news release. “Thanks to a renewed partnership between educators, mental-health professionals and law enforcement, communities will be more ready than ever to respond to a crisis and keep kids happy and safe in their school.”
The DOJ is accepting applications for a second round of grants to use about $45 million in remaining school safety funds. To qualify, districts must agree to send 10 percent of full-time teachers and counselors to approved mental-health training and establish school safety intervention teams.
The Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker earlier this year approved $100 million in grants for school safety after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February. Walker signed the bill two days after people in Wisconsin and across the country marched to demand more gun control, but he said that was the wrong focus.
Instead, the grant program administered by a new Office of School Safety created within Schimel’s Department of Justice has largely been centered on upgrading physical security measures such as locks, surveillance cameras and alarms.
Nearly all the state’s public schools, and about 40 percent of private schools, are expected to get some of the $56 million being awarded under the program’s first round.
Democrats, including state Superintendent Tony Evers, criticized Schimel’s approach. Evers, one of eight Democratic candidates for governor, said the money could more effectively be handed out through an existing program at the education department and said Schimel, who announced this round of grant recipients Wednesday at Aquinas, was seeking publicity by handing out checks.
Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse said in a statement the money would be better spent on gun control.
“Students across the country have rallied and marched for action on gun safety and want to keep deadly firearms out of the wrong hands,” Shilling said. “Unless we act now to strengthen background checks and keep guns out of the wrong hands, the limited one-time funding will not provide a sustainable solution to prevent the next school shooting.”
Coulee Region school safety grants
|school
|award
|Aquinas Catholic Schools (La Crosse)
|$48,061
|Arcadia School District
|$70,955
|Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District
|$99,705
|Hillsboro School District
|$40,960
|Holmen School District
|$113,596
|Onalaska School District
|$99,950
|Sparta Area School District
|$183,905
Think of how much more money could be used for school security if we enacted a tax on guns and ammunition!
