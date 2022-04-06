Area students compete in Wisconsin spelling bee

MADISON---A total of 54 grade or middle school student spellers competed this year in the annual Wisconsin's Badger State Spelling Bee competition held last Saturday at Madison Area Technical College's Mitby Theatre.

Among the statewide entrants in the event were three representing the La Crosse area Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) District 4: Harmanpreet Kaur Virk of Holmen, Lewis Go of La Crosse, and Gowri Prakash of Onalaska, who won the CESA 4 district spelling bee finals on February 10.

This year's state spelling bee was back to an in-person staged event after last year's competition was held viaonline virtual with students spelling words from their computer at home.

Lewis Go, an eighth-grader from Aquinas Middle School who previously competed in the state contest in 2020 as a student at St. Patrick Elementary School, lost out in round three last weekend placing 41st; and immediately after, Gowri Prakash incorrectly spelled "environs" in the third round. He is a seventh-grader at Onalaska Middle School.

The last standing area entrant, Harmanpreet Kaur Virk, 11, a sixth-grade student at Holmen Middle School, lost in round four after incorrectly spelling "osmosis". Her sisters previously competed in the state spelling bee: Simran in 2020, and Harsimranpreet came in fourth place in 2019.

Additionally, nearby entrant Maria Gonzalez of Melrose,an eighth-grader from Melrose-Mindoro School, came in 52nd place in the 2022 state spelling bee after misspelling "millionaire" in round two. She is the daughter of Jill Kramer and Carlos Gonzalez.

Unable to compete in Madison was scheduled entrant Maisie McKinney of West Salem, an eighth-grade student at Coulee Christian School. Her older brother Kieran Ryan McKinney competed in the national spelling bee in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Winning the state spelling bee for the fourth consecutive year was Maya Jean Jadhav, 13, of Fitchburg who will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 31 to June 2, in National Harbor, Maryland. Coming in second place after two vocabulary rounds and 22 spelling rounds was Aiden Devima Wijeyakulasuriya, 11, of Middleton, who is the reigning Madison spelling bee champion.

Directing the state spelling bee for the first time was freelance newspaper and magazine reporter Kirsten Adshead who succeeded Wisconsin State Journal reporter Gayle Worland, who organized the city and state spelling bee events since 2019.

Returning for the 44th time as on-stage spelling bee announcer was La Crosse radio show producer and news reporter Bradley G. Williams. The Prairie du Chien native won the state spelling bee on May 3, 1969, after correctly spelling "grisaille" and "lamprey."

He would later lose in the fourth round in the 1969 Scripps National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C.

The Wisconsin State Journal has sponsored the state spelling bee since 1949. Joanne Marie Lagatta of Clintonville won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 1991 and she remains as the only student from Wisconsin to win the national contest.

.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0