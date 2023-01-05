Area students earn dean's list status at UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
To view an online listing, visit https://registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist/. For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu
Here are area students who have received this honor:
Alma Center, WI
Jack Anderson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Victoria Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Altura, MN
Mitch Wozney, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Arcadia, WI
Lindsey Berg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Sidney Jensen-Schaffner, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Bangor, WI
Courtney Oesterle, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Black River Falls, WI
Michael Antonelli, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Justin Arzt, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Kyle Gilbertson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Brooke Peterson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Emelia Rogers, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Kaylee Sweno, School of Education, Dean's List
Blair, WI
Brylee Erickson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Bloomer, WI
Hannah Bischel, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Abby Iverson, School of Education, Dean's List
Boyceville, WI
Emily Olsem, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Boyd, WI
Katie Swope, School of Education, Dean's List
Cadott, WI
Larissa Danielson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Dylan Rothbauer, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Cashton, WI
Carly Servais, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Chaseburg, WI
Mckenna Manske, School of Education, Dean's List
Chippewa Falls, WI
Olivia Bliek, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Steel Brooke, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Monte Brown, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Zack Dulian, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Sophia Forster, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Katie Fox, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Anna Geissler, School of Business, Dean's List
Kaitlyn Gillis, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Cameron Hagen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Alissa Hering, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Alexa Kromrey, School of Education, Dean's List
Shelby Loebertman, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Emma Maclaughlin-Barck, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Landon Prokopinski, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Justin Renaud, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Gabrielle Sweitzer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Estella Torgerson, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Colfax, WI
Dyllen Brewer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Jenna Sessions, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Coon Valley, WI
Lilith Wehrs, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Downing, WI
Brendan Sempf, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Elk Mound, WI
Hailey Blaskowski, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Cameron Johnson, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Ettrick, WI
Tauna Janssen, School of Education, Dean's List
Kyle Scherr, School of Business, Dean's List
Galesville, WI
Avrie Marsolek, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Hillsboro, WI
Annie Haas, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Jessica Mitchell, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Hokah, MN
Jayden Frederick, School of Education, Dean's List
Holcombe, WI
Jacob Palumbo, School of Business, Dean's List
Holmen, WI
Elizabeth Anderson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kristen Anderson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Morgan Butterfield, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Ting-Jing Chen-Mayfield, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Trenton Davig Huesmann, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Noah Everson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Tatum Grass, School of Education, Dean's List
Lukas Kelsey, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Jacob Kunkel, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Trevor Langel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Brooke Langen, School of Education, Dean's List
Marissa Pederson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kayli Suchla, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Morgan Treadway, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Ella Wedul, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Gavin Wetzel, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Houston, MN
Stephen Gilles, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Independence, WI
Megan Fenn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Avery Pape, School of Education, Dean's List
Aubrie Pronschinske, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
La Crescent, MN
Arista Whitson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
La Crosse, WI
Sausann Al-Jawhar, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kristoffer Alvarado, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Feras Awartani, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Ella Bachim, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Gavin Burrill, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Hannah Butler, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Kjerstin Cosby, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Brett Davis, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Ellie Dingel, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Sally Eberlein, School of Education, Dean's List
Paige Eide, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Faith Engebretson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Allyson Lee Fergot, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Shannon Finn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kaitlyn Genelin, School of Education, Dean's List
Cecilia Hall, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Maggie Hannum, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Abby Heiderscheit, School of Education, Dean's List
Kayla Holman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Anna Jansson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kristin Knope, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Lauren Lansing, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Sophia McGaff, School of Education, Dean's List
Ashley McQuiston-Keil, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kristen Nowak, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Samantha Olson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Emma Peterson-Johnson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Wyatt Restel, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Jack Rogers, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Eric Sagen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Sierra Schwier, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Quinn Servais, School of Business, Dean's List
Samara Sherin, School of Education, Dean's List
Abie Sprain, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Sofia Stutesman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Brooke Thurman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Avery Trohkimoinen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Nora Woolley, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Gerry Yang, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Soua Yang, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Abby Ziegelbein, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
La Farge, WI
Grace Widner, School of Education, Dean's List
Lewiston, MN
Ella Miller, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Menomonie, WI
Caleb Anderson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Kenadie Cook, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Cole Delong, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Ellen Dingwall, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Lauren Flaschenriem, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Zoey Gayan, School of Education, Dean's List
Bella Jacobsen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Carley Laffin, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Jaden Reisimer, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Summit Schultz, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Emily Schwartz, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Seren Shoushounova, School of Education, Dean's List
Molly Smolarek, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Mindoro, WI
Sydney Brown, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Ethan Kastenschmidt, School of Business, Dean's List
New Auburn, WI
Ella Olson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Norwalk, WI
Laurel Adams, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Onalaska, WI
Cokie Binegar, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Jeb Binegar, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Kyle Boone, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Ryan Boone, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Paige Christenson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Sam Conway, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Lauren Davy, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Noah DeGroot, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Ashley Fenn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Isabella Figueroa, School of Education, Dean's List
Marissa Hagen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Natalie Halderson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Isaac Helixon, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Colton Hougom, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Alvin Hsieh, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Alanah Kaufmann, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Dylan Liethen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Haley Lubinsky, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Mickaela Lucey, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Lexie Marcon, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Sonali Naik, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Elizabeth Pfaff, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Jared Puent, School of Education, Dean's List
Jessica Randall, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Delaney Seidel, School of Education, Dean's List
Mac Seiler, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Gavin Southworth, School of Education, Dean's List
Dakota Stewart, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Jaclyn Thomas, School of Education, Dean's List
Leandra Thomson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Connor Tribble, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Golsheng Vue, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Alexandra White, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Harrison White, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Osseo, WI
Holly Groell, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Ashley Skoyen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Anna Speckien, School of Education, Dean's List
Readstown, WI
Molly Montgomery, School of Education, Dean's List
Ridgeland, WI
Braden Wirth, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Saint Charles, MN
Linsey Otterson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Sparta, WI
Alecia Kirchhoff, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Alexander Kress, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Stanley, WI
Marcus Campbell, School of Education, Dean's List
Lucia Goodman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Gracie McManus, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Lucas Schmelzer, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Crystal Wozniak, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Stoddard, WI
Taylor Olson, School of Education, Dean's List
Grace Smith, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Taylor, WI
Layla Syverson, School of Education, Dean's List
Tomah, WI
Noelle Adler, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Collin Dowson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Hunter Eirschele, School of Education, Dean's List
Justin Gerke, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Katan Moser, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Ty Schanhofer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Hannah Zhu, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Braden Zingler, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Trempealeau, WI
Avali Bratberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Boden Bratberg, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Viroqua, WI
Cale Anderson, School of Education, Dean's List
Alyssa Arch, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Joseph Armbruster, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Serena Baker, School of Education, Dean's List
Kyler Buros, School of Education, Dean's List
Lincoln Devine, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Annabella Dlugi, School of Education, Dean's List
Katrina Koppa, School of Education, Dean's List
Isaac Porter, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Olivia Ramsey, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Griffin Sherry, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Peyton Ward, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
West Salem, WI
Laura Burdick, School of Education, Dean's List
Claudia Delgado, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Mckenna Everson, School of Education, Dean's List
Madigan Freng, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Tori Greer, School of Education, Dean's List
Ethan Heger, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Dagan Hemker, School of Business, Dean's List
Holly Kohlmeier, School of Education, Dean's List
Julia Krien, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
David Lattos, School of Business, Dean's List
Rachel Newton, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Abigail Sharp, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Sierra Szymanski, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Blaine Wheeler, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Westby, WI
Skyler Bagstad, School of Business, Dean's List
Genevieve Henline, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Izzy Nedland, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Whitehall, WI
Madelyn Frank, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kelly Herness, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Olivia Youngbauer, School of Education, Dean's List
Winona, MN
Drew Lecheler, School of Business, Dean's List
Nicole Miller, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List