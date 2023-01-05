 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area students earn dean's list status at UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. 

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List." 

To view an online listing, visit https://registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist/. For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu

Here are area students who have received this honor:

Alma Center, WI

Jack Anderson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Victoria Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Altura, MN

Mitch Wozney, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Arcadia, WI

Lindsey Berg, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Sidney Jensen-Schaffner, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Bangor, WI

Courtney Oesterle, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Black River Falls, WI

Michael Antonelli, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Justin Arzt, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Kyle Gilbertson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Brooke Peterson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Emelia Rogers, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Kaylee Sweno, School of Education, Dean's List

Blair, WI

Brylee Erickson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Bloomer, WI

Hannah Bischel, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Abby Iverson, School of Education, Dean's List

Boyceville, WI

Emily Olsem, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Boyd, WI

Katie Swope, School of Education, Dean's List

Cadott, WI

Larissa Danielson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Dylan Rothbauer, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Cashton, WI

Carly Servais, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Chaseburg, WI

Mckenna Manske, School of Education, Dean's List

Chippewa Falls, WI

Olivia Bliek, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Steel Brooke, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Monte Brown, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Zack Dulian, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Sophia Forster, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Katie Fox, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Anna Geissler, School of Business, Dean's List

Kaitlyn Gillis, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Cameron Hagen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Alissa Hering, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Alexa Kromrey, School of Education, Dean's List

Shelby Loebertman, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Emma Maclaughlin-Barck, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Landon Prokopinski, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Justin Renaud, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Gabrielle Sweitzer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Estella Torgerson, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Colfax, WI

Dyllen Brewer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Jenna Sessions, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Coon Valley, WI

Lilith Wehrs, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Downing, WI

Brendan Sempf, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Elk Mound, WI

Hailey Blaskowski, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Cameron Johnson, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Ettrick, WI

Tauna Janssen, School of Education, Dean's List

Kyle Scherr, School of Business, Dean's List

Galesville, WI

Avrie Marsolek, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Hillsboro, WI

Annie Haas, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Jessica Mitchell, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Hokah, MN

Jayden Frederick, School of Education, Dean's List

Holcombe, WI

Jacob Palumbo, School of Business, Dean's List

Holmen, WI

Elizabeth Anderson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kristen Anderson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Morgan Butterfield, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Ting-Jing Chen-Mayfield, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Trenton Davig Huesmann, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Noah Everson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Tatum Grass, School of Education, Dean's List

Lukas Kelsey, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Jacob Kunkel, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Trevor Langel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Brooke Langen, School of Education, Dean's List

Marissa Pederson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kayli Suchla, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Morgan Treadway, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Ella Wedul, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Gavin Wetzel, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Houston, MN

Stephen Gilles, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Independence, WI

Megan Fenn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Avery Pape, School of Education, Dean's List

Aubrie Pronschinske, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

La Crescent, MN

Arista Whitson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

La Crosse, WI

Sausann Al-Jawhar, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kristoffer Alvarado, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Feras Awartani, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Ella Bachim, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Gavin Burrill, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Hannah Butler, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Kjerstin Cosby, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Brett Davis, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Ellie Dingel, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Sally Eberlein, School of Education, Dean's List

Paige Eide, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Faith Engebretson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Allyson Lee Fergot, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Shannon Finn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kaitlyn Genelin, School of Education, Dean's List

Cecilia Hall, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Maggie Hannum, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Abby Heiderscheit, School of Education, Dean's List

Kayla Holman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Anna Jansson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kristin Knope, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Lauren Lansing, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Sophia McGaff, School of Education, Dean's List

Ashley McQuiston-Keil, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kristen Nowak, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Samantha Olson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Emma Peterson-Johnson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Wyatt Restel, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Jack Rogers, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Eric Sagen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Sierra Schwier, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Quinn Servais, School of Business, Dean's List

Samara Sherin, School of Education, Dean's List

Abie Sprain, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Sofia Stutesman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Brooke Thurman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Avery Trohkimoinen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Nora Woolley, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Gerry Yang, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Soua Yang, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Abby Ziegelbein, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

La Farge, WI

Grace Widner, School of Education, Dean's List

Lewiston, MN

Ella Miller, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Menomonie, WI

Caleb Anderson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Kenadie Cook, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Cole Delong, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Ellen Dingwall, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Lauren Flaschenriem, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Zoey Gayan, School of Education, Dean's List

Bella Jacobsen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Carley Laffin, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Jaden Reisimer, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Summit Schultz, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Emily Schwartz, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Seren Shoushounova, School of Education, Dean's List

Molly Smolarek, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Mindoro, WI

Sydney Brown, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Ethan Kastenschmidt, School of Business, Dean's List

New Auburn, WI

Ella Olson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Norwalk, WI

Laurel Adams, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Onalaska, WI

Cokie Binegar, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Jeb Binegar, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Kyle Boone, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Ryan Boone, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Paige Christenson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Sam Conway, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Lauren Davy, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Noah DeGroot, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Ashley Fenn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Isabella Figueroa, School of Education, Dean's List

Marissa Hagen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Natalie Halderson, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Isaac Helixon, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Colton Hougom, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Alvin Hsieh, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Alanah Kaufmann, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Dylan Liethen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Haley Lubinsky, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Mickaela Lucey, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Lexie Marcon, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Sonali Naik, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Elizabeth Pfaff, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Jared Puent, School of Education, Dean's List

Jessica Randall, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Delaney Seidel, School of Education, Dean's List

Mac Seiler, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Gavin Southworth, School of Education, Dean's List

Dakota Stewart, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Jaclyn Thomas, School of Education, Dean's List

Leandra Thomson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Connor Tribble, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Golsheng Vue, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Alexandra White, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Harrison White, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Osseo, WI

Holly Groell, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Ashley Skoyen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Anna Speckien, School of Education, Dean's List

Readstown, WI

Molly Montgomery, School of Education, Dean's List

Ridgeland, WI

Braden Wirth, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Saint Charles, MN

Linsey Otterson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Sparta, WI

Alecia Kirchhoff, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Alexander Kress, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Stanley, WI

Marcus Campbell, School of Education, Dean's List

Lucia Goodman, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Gracie McManus, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Lucas Schmelzer, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Crystal Wozniak, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Stoddard, WI

Taylor Olson, School of Education, Dean's List

Grace Smith, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Taylor, WI

Layla Syverson, School of Education, Dean's List

Tomah, WI

Noelle Adler, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Collin Dowson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Hunter Eirschele, School of Education, Dean's List

Justin Gerke, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Katan Moser, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Ty Schanhofer, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Hannah Zhu, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Braden Zingler, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Trempealeau, WI

Avali Bratberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Boden Bratberg, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Viroqua, WI

Cale Anderson, School of Education, Dean's List

Alyssa Arch, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Joseph Armbruster, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Serena Baker, School of Education, Dean's List

Kyler Buros, School of Education, Dean's List

Lincoln Devine, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Annabella Dlugi, School of Education, Dean's List

Katrina Koppa, School of Education, Dean's List

Isaac Porter, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Olivia Ramsey, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Griffin Sherry, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Peyton Ward, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

West Salem, WI

Laura Burdick, School of Education, Dean's List

Claudia Delgado, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Mckenna Everson, School of Education, Dean's List

Madigan Freng, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Tori Greer, School of Education, Dean's List

Ethan Heger, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Dagan Hemker, School of Business, Dean's List

Holly Kohlmeier, School of Education, Dean's List

Julia Krien, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

David Lattos, School of Business, Dean's List

Rachel Newton, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Abigail Sharp, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Sierra Szymanski, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Blaine Wheeler, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Westby, WI

Skyler Bagstad, School of Business, Dean's List

Genevieve Henline, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Izzy Nedland, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Whitehall, WI

Madelyn Frank, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kelly Herness, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Olivia Youngbauer, School of Education, Dean's List

Winona, MN

Drew Lecheler, School of Business, Dean's List

Nicole Miller, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

