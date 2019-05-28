An Arkansas man died and four minors were injured Sunday in a utility terrain vehicle crash in Trempealeau County, authorities said.
James B. Fridell, 57, of Huntington Sebastian, Ark., died at the scene after he and four minors were involved in a crash about 5:30 p.m. on private property located at N48978 Thompson Road, Eleva, Wis., according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.
One minor was airlifted to a Rochester, Minn., hospital, and authorities have not released the medical condition of the other minors and said they wouldn’t release their names until next of kin have been notified, according to the press release.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Eleva Fire Department, Eleva-Strum First Responders, Mayo One and Mayo Rochester helicopters, and Mayo Clinic ambulances responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.