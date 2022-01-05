Around 1% of staff across all Mayo sites let go due to refusal to follow vaccine mandate

Mayo Clinic locations nationwide released just over 1% of staff due to noncompliance with its vaccine mandate, the deadline of which was Monday.

Mayo Clinic in a statement said nearly 99% of staff across all Mayo sites, including Wisconsin, Minnesota and other states, had received at least one dose as of Jan. 3 and were not past due for their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna. The majority of medical and religious exemption requests were approved, Mayo says.

The Tribune inquired about the percentage of employees let go from the La Crosse hospital, but Mayo is only sharing system-wide numbers.

Gundersen Health System's staff vaccination mandate ended Nov. 1, and in total less than 1% of employees across all locations chose to resign or were terminated. Gundersen also granted exemptions to individuals with medical or disability reasons or "sincerely held religious beliefs."

Some staff and community members have protested the vaccine mandates at both Mayo and Gundersen, arguing it infringes on their rights, that the vaccine is unsafe, or that a requirement would lead to severe staff shortages.

The FDA, CDC, and medical experts have underscored the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and both hospitals have lost only around 1% of employees. There are staffing issues, however, due to increased COVID hospitalizations, burnout, and absence due to illness or needing to stay home with a quarantined or isolated family member.

Mayo's initial vaccine requirement program allowed for refusal if a staff member completed education and a declination process, but was later revised to be more stringent.

"Mayo Clinic transitioned to a required COVID-19 vaccination program for all staff to advance the primary value of Mayo Clinic -- the needs of the patient come first," Mayo stated. "This is a time when Mayo Clinic must stand firmly behind the evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to help protect the health and safety of our patients, workforce, visitors, and communities."

Mayo's statement noted it "is saddened to lose valuable employees" but the decision was a necessary one. Those who were let go for not getting the vaccine may choose to re-apply if and when they are fully vaccinated.

"Mayo Clinic is deeply grateful to our staff who are working tirelessly and showing tremendous dedication to delivering the highest level of care to our patients in extremely challenging circumstances," Mayo says.

Mayo also urges all individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated, and to receive a booster if they qualify.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.