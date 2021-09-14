Arrest made in Jackson County homicide

An arrest has been made in a homicide which occurred Sept. 9 in Jackson County.

At 10:23 p.m. last Thursday the Jackson County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a male was in need of emergency medical treatment at 210 Park Ave., Town of Brockway, Jackson County. Deputies arrived on scene and immediately began lifesaving measures on the male party, identified as Thomas J. Boetcher, 53. Boetcher was pronounced dead at Marshfield Hospital later that night.

Also at the scene was a female requiring emergency medical assistance, who has been identified as Kellie J. Schmidt, 52, who resided at the residence with Boetcher. She was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. After Boetcher's autopsy was completed, the results in combination with the findings of investigators resulted in the arrest of Schmidt for first degree intentional homicide. Schmidt is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail pending her initial court appearance.

Details on the incident, including manner of death, have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, the Department of Justice State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Recon Group.