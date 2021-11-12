 Skip to main content
Arrest made in threat to La Crosse Central High School

An arrest has been made in a threat that shut down La Crosse Central High School on Thursday. 

According to the La Crosse Police Department, 17-year-old Elijah M. Kline gained access to another individual's accounts and sent threatening messages to the school. Officials deemed the threats "serious" and closed the school to students and staff. Evening activities resumed Nov. 11, and classes resumed the following day.

Kline was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of a person's identifying information.

La Crosse police say anyone with school safety concerns should call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cell phone.

