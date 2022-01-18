Art alumni exhibition to open at Viterbo

A show celebrating the artists and designers who have been a part of Viterbo’s art programs over the years will open with a reception from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the Viterbo University Gallery.

The Viterbo Art Alumni Exhibition will feature the works of more than 50 alumni artists and designers from throughout the country who made submissions for the show. It will include a wide range of media including oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, drawings in pastels, graphite, and mixed media, woodblock prints, graphic design, photography, ceramics, fibers, and mixed media pieces.

“The gallery has been filled with an incredible range of art and energy,” said Viterbo art professor Sherri Lisota.

The show will run until Wednesday, Feb. 23. There is no admission fee to the gallery, which is located on the third floor of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. when school is in session. For the full schedule of Viterbo University gallery exhibits, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/art-track/viterbo-university-gallery.

