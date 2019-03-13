Ready, set, Gogh! Art Dash 2019 tickets are on sale.
This third annual event to support the Franciscan Spirituality Center brings together local artists and community members for a fun and fast-paced evening of fine art and food.
Art Dash will take place Thursday, March 28, at The Cargill Room at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern. A social begins at 5 p.m., and the Art Dash starts at 6 p.m.
How it works: Everyone who buys a $100 Dash ticket will go home with a piece of original art, but which piece is up for grabs. Each Dash ticket holder will be assigned a number. After a social hour and preview of the art, numbers will be drawn in random order. When their number is called, ticket holders will dash to the art item of their choice. If that item is still available, they may select it. If it already has been chosen, they’ll have to dash to another piece they like and so on until all of the artwork is claimed.
Spouses and friends can buy a spectator ticket for $60 and watch the fun. All ticket holders will enjoy delicious appetizers and desserts, plus have a chance to mingle with the artists and other guests. Spectator ticket holders also will be entered into a drawing for door prizes.
The works of more than 70 artists will be featured, with a variety of mediums represented.
Participating artists include Mary Thompson, Laurel Grey and Jensine Wing of Onalaska; Janet Mootz, Leanne Poellinger and Phil S. Addis of La Crescent, Minn.; Mike and Phyllis Martino, Karen Dunn, Bob Witte, Shane Lamb, Laura Siitari and Melissa Fannin of La Crosse; Jamie Heiden, Lynne Burgess and Lynn Dolezel of Holmen; Toril Fisher and Susan Cushing of La Farge; Howard Von Ruden of Cashton and Marianne Stanke of West Salem.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.FSCenter.org or by calling 608-791-5295.
