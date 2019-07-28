Artists this weekend have turned the grassy areas near 16th and Vine streets into one of La Crosse’s largest art exhibits of the summer.
The atmosphere Saturday at the AAUW’s 61st annual Art Fair on the Green was laid-back and friendly. Exhibitors were inviting and engaging. Fairgoers meandered from booth to booth asking questions, telling stories and buying art. However, the choices were not easy. Art pieces ranged from wicker to watercolors to pottery. No two pieces were the same.
Derek J. Carlson of New Richmond had a unique set of paintings in his booth. He uses acrylic paint on repurposed barn wood to create detailed paintings of farm animals. To keep things on the lighter side he adds sports memorabilia to his farm animals, giving them a funny, enjoyable flair. He painted cows with Packers and Brewers gear on, but one of his favorite pieces is a painting of a cow with the Acme Packers leather helmet over its head.
“It’s unique,” he said. “I mean come on, where else are you going to find something like that?”
Carlson’s other work includes paintings of old sports clippings from newspapers and magazines. His work landed him a job with the Milwaukee Bucks when the Fiserv Forum was being built and has afforded him the opportunity to travel to Oakland, California, to work on a project for the Golden State Warriors new arena. He is really excited for that opportunity.
The Art Fair on the Green is no small opportunity itself. Jason Stuempges, a photographer from Sparta, joined the fair for only his second time and appreciates the opportunity to exhibit his work among so many other talented artists. He likes the fair because it gives him a chance to showcase his photography and editing skills. Most of his work is focused on local settings and outdoor landmarks. He has taken and edited photos of familiar landmarks like the Cass Street Bridge and the Rivoli Theatre in downtown La Crosse.
John Anderson, a Western Technical College student spending his first summer in La Crosse, attended the fair Saturday with his girlfriend. Anderson enjoyed seeing so many different forms of art in one spot. He said it gave the fair a unique feel. Also, he had a great admiration for the artists themselves. He felt that they added to the relaxed aura surrounding the event.
“It’s got great a sense of community too,” he added.
The sense of community could be attributed to multiple things, but the most important is the artists and exhibitors themselves. They are engaging and friendly, which keeps the fairgoers interested.
With so much variety and such a welcoming atmosphere, the Art Fair on the Green may be a good way to find some relief from the sun on Sunday. Set up on the grassy areas between Morris Hall, Centennial Hall and the Wing Technology Center, the fair offers lots of shade, food, beverages and fun. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to the organization's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.