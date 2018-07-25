Pete Sandker is a believer in happy accidents.
A wayward splash of dark paint on an otherwise perfect field of daisies morphed into what would become one of the watercolor artist’s most popular works, “Summer’s End,” inspiring a series of paintings featuring a floral-tailed fox and an inky black crow.
“It turned out it was really meant to be,” Sandker said of the splotch, which evolved into one of his hallmark birds. Seated amidst the black-eyed susans and valerian blooming from the plumed tail of a petite orange fox, the oversized crow provides a striking contrast and a whimsical quality, brought to life with brush strokes so intricate they pass for ink.
Sandker, 38, of La Crosse, is a master of detail, a lifelong drawer who worked first in acrylic, watering it down over and over to achieve the realism he desired before switching to watercolor a decade ago. Now working exclusively in the medium, Sandker has developed a following on Etsy and local art shows, and will be one of the featured artists at this weekend’s Art Fair on the Green.
Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the fundraiser for the American Association of University Women returns Saturday and Sunday on the UW-La Crosse campus with over 90 artists working in mediums including pastels, basketry, stained glass, sculpture, woodworking and photography. The event draws around 3,500 visitors annually, with all admission proceeds going toward AAUW scholarships and grants. Since 1958, the organization has given $500,000 to community causes and scholarships benefiting women and girls.
This will be Sandker’s third year at Art Fair on the Green, a show he loves for its relaxed atmosphere and tree-filled location. A nature lover, Sandker’s paintings are largely centered on animals, foliage and lake scenes, with much of his inspiration emerging during long walks in the woods, where fully formed images tend to pop into his head, ready to be put on paper.
The former landscaper didn’t always have time for art, set to start the physical therapy assistant program at Western when he realized it was time to follow his passion. A career artist for the past year, he was encouraged by friends and family members to pursue his talents, his aunt, an art teacher, convincing him after she marveled at his creations.
“She was blown away,” Sandker recalled. “She said, ‘You have to do this. You’d be nuts not to.’”
Making a living as an artist is a struggle for many, but Sandker has found his paintings resonate with people of all ages, including the men who approach him at shows to confide they don’t like art but they like his. A rendition of Madeline Island in Lake Superior, featuring a trout with scales so realistic they shimmer, is one of Sandker’s most popular, along with a four-season series of elegant peacocks. The serene, delicate imagines remind many of book illustrations, a pursuit Sandker may try in the future.
The portability of watercolor — Sandker frequently takes his palette to the park for some painting — appeals to him, as does the calm that washes over him when his focus is solely on the brush stroke. He spends four to five hours a day painting, with a single piece consuming up to month of his time, and allows the experience to be fully cathartic, leaving the image’s dissection to the viewer.
“It’s almost kind of as mysterious for me as for them,” Sandker said. “I like to paint for someone out there who will appreciate it and tell me what it means. It’s been kind of weird and pretty exciting to hear people see something that’s really meaningful to them.”
Fellow Art Fair on the Green artist Annie Goldman has been throwing pots since before Sandker was born, and yet there is nothing she’d rather do.
Goldman, 70, of La Crosse, owner of Stoneware Pottery, took a class in college and has been making pottery for nearly five decades, quitting her last job in 2016 to work with clay full time. Never happy “working for the man,” free spirit Goldman spends four hours a day in her basement studio, lined with mugs, bowls, teapots and goblets in various stages, along with a row of glaze-filled buckets, a clay-spattered wheel and an ever stocked kiln.
Her children out of the house, Goldman enjoys the solitude of working in peace, at her own pace, and sells at shows, farmers markets and from her home, as well as taking on commissions. She has held a booth at Art Fair on the Green since 1984, and was the first woman to win a pot throwing competition at the Cambridge Pottery Festival. Goldman creates the anniversary cups given to Organic Valley associates, throwing, firing and stamping up to 125 for a full year’s order.
Known for her sturdy mug handles, Goldman is focused on function, creating heat-safe, dishwasher-safe items, and she uses her wares exclusively in her kitchen. Far from utilitarian, each creation is a thing of beauty, awash in color and patterns created with drips or spatters of glaze, some featuring glaze-drawn outlines of cats or dogs. She is partial to her rising moon design, a mural of river, bluffs, moon and sky, and feline designs, as a cat owner and lover herself.
Goldman relaxes on her function-first philosophy to create her signature “low-maintenance cats,” kitten-sized 3D models crafted from hollow clay orbs and embellished with ears, tails and whiskers. Undeniably cute — Goldman calls them her babies — her sales pitch is “They sit there and they don’t eat.”
Content to spend her days at the wheel, Goldman has no plans to retire, stating, “I’ll do this until they pull me out of my basement, feet first.”
“Pottery making, it can kind of be like ‘kumbaya,’ but it’s a business and it’s my happy place,” Goldman said. “I’ve been doing this 48 years, and I still look forward to making pots.”
George C. Poage
Artist: Elmer Petersen
Location: George C. Poage Park
Dedicated: 2016
This bronze sculpture features Olympic medalist George C. Poage. The La Crosse High School graduate made history crossing the finish line third in the 220- and 440-yard hurdles during the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, Mo., becoming the first African-American to earn a medal in the modern games.
Eagle Landmark
Artist: Elmer P. Petersen
Location: End of State Street in Riverside Park
Dedicated: 1987
This majestic bird sits upon a 30-foot tree trunk as it watches over the Mississippi River at Riverside Park. Constructed out of Cor-Ten steel, the wingspan is 20 feet and the head is composed of stainless steel. The Eagle Landmark was donated by the D.B. and Marjorie Reinhart family and dedicated to all past, present and future employees of Gateway Foods, Inc. and affiliated Reinhart Cos.
Reflections
Artist: Paul T. Grandlund
Location: La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St.
Dedicated: 1979
This fountain-based piece is of a gentle female figure suggesting quiet contemplation. The rest of the sculpture might be seen as a base for the figure, but it is no less sculptural and contributes equally with its complementary negative images and contrasting planes. It is made of cast and fabricated bronze.
Le Pinau
Artist: Unknown
Location: Second and Main streets
Dedicated: 2006
The statue of a boy pulling a thorn from his foot is a replica of an 1825 statue in the reception room of city hall in Epinal, France. It was a gift from Epinal to La Crosse to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our sister-city relationship. It is symbolic of Epinal, whose name derives from the French word epine, meaning thorn, and is a copy of an antique Greek statue. The city of La Crosse sent a replica of its La Crosse Players statue to Epinal in exchange.
Water Over the Dam
Artist: Jeff Weideman
Location: Fourth and Vine streets
Dedicated: 1995
Inspired by the flood of 1993, this sculpture describes the river’s action as it tumbles over the dam, sometimes curling back on itself. It is constructed of welded and curled steel and is set in cement. The steel work was done by Mid-West Fabrication.
Tools of Teachers
Artist: Brad Nichols
Location: Northwest corner of the Murphy Center on the Viterbo University campus
Dedicated: 2001
A 6-foot metal sculpture erected to commemorate past, present and future educators. It includes tools such as a ruler, pencil, paintbrush, journal and cylinder.
Hoeschler Fountain
Location: Riverside Park
Dedication: 2003
This seven-fountain water feature represents the “7 Rivers Region.” The three larger fountains represent the confluence of the three rivers at Riverside Park — the Mississippi, Black and La Crosse. The water is a sign of strength and vibrancy, representing the downtown area. This fountain, which received funding from the Hoeschler family and the city of La Crosse, has become a gathering spot and focal point of the park.
Anidonts
Artist: Luis Arata
Location: Myrick Park
Dedicated: 1983
Abstract painted aluminum sculpture of a boy and his dog located at the entrance of Myrick Park.
Dancers
Artist: Donna Gerke-Cutta
Location: The Pump House, 119 King St.
Dedicated: 2003
Two flat blue dancers portray a joyful energy as the dance with a looping stainless steel round ribbon surrounding them, showing the joy of being alive through the ups and downs of life.
Gambrinus, King of Beer
Original artist: Unknown
Location: City Brewery, 925 S. Third St.
Dedicated: 1890 and again in 2017
This sculpture features the legendary “King of Beer” and “Patron Saint of Brewers.” The original concrete version was vandalized in 2005. The new sculpture is made of fiberglass fashioned by Byerson Fiberglass and Marine in 2017.
Hatched Baby
Artist: Wolfgang Auer
Location: City Hall
Dedicated: 2018
This sculpture is the work of German artist Wolfgang Auer, who lives in La Crosse's sister city of Friedberg. His Blue Babies project has been on display all over Europe.
Dancing Clare
Artist: David Kocka
Location: Assisi Courtyard outside of Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center
Dedicated: 2005
Bronze sculpture commemorating St. Clare of Assisi
Hiawatha
Artist: Anthony Zimmerhakl
Location: North end of Riverside Park
Dedicated: 1972
Standing guard over the sacred place where three rivers — the Mississippi, Black and La Crosse — meet, this 25-foot, 25-ton sculpture was constructed as a monument to the Native Americans who gathered here. Constructed from countless layers of concrete applied over steel beams, this statue took the artist and his sons three years to complete.
King Gambrinus
Artist: Elmer Petersen
Location: Corner of Front and State streets
Dedicated: 1980 and again in 2017
This bronze sculpture depicts King Gambrinus, patron figure of brewers. The original sculpture by Elmer Petersen was recreated in 2017 by the artist and commissioned by the Cleary Family.
Lacrosse Players replica
Fabricator: Dave Oswald
Location: Hwy. 53 south of the Interstate 90 interchange
Dedicated: 2005
This is a fiberglass replication of the Lacrosse Players sculpture in downtown La Crosse.
Veterans Memorial Field Eagle
Artist: Elmer Petersen
Location: 1725 State St. on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus
Dedicated: 1996
The stainless steel eagle, perched atop five decorated steel arches and masonry columns, represents the national symbol, appearing on the Great Seal of the United States, and serves as a local symbol of UW-L athletic teams. This sculpture is intended to honor veterans of all five branches of the U.S. military.
Gideon C. Hixon
Artist: Elmer P. Petersen
Location: 429 N. Seventh St.
Dedicated: 2001
This bronze likeness of 19th century lumberman and financier Gideon Hixon stands just across Badger Street from his stately home, now a museum owned and operated by the La Crosse County Historical Society.
Dancing Francis
Artist: Paul Granlund
Location: 900 Viterbo Drive on the Viterbo University campus
Dedicated: 1987
A 9-foot bronze sculpture commemorating St. Francis of Assisi, who is depicted standing on a crescent of the moon, holding a sun disk in his hand.
A Simpler Time and Fido
Artist: Michael Martino
Location: Riverside Park levee
Dedicated: 2006
This sculpture, inspired by a photograph by local photographer Theresa Smerud, is reminiscent of days gone by and captures the freshness, innocence and excitement of children as they greet boats and visitors from the river. All funds raised through the sale of the surrounding inscribed bricks benefit the La Crosse City Vision Foundation endowment to support downtown beautification projects for years to come.
Ellen Hixon
Artist: Michael Martino
Location: Grandad Bluff Park
Dedicated: 2016
This statue is dedicated to Ellen Hixon, widow of Gideon C. Hixon, who was responsible for saving Grandad Bluff and Hixon Forest after a developer began turning it into a rock quarry.
Lacrosse Players
Artist: Elmer P. Petersen
Location: Second and Main streets
Dedicated: 1981
This is a reminder of how La Crosse got its name, from the Native American game the French called “lacrosse.” The three life-size figures, depicting three men of the Ho-Chunk nation, were made from welded Cor-Ten steel sheets, with resulting planes and welded lines that express motion and strength.
Harmony and Peace
Artist: Luis Arata
Location: 900 Viterbo Drive on the Viterbo University campus
Dedicated: 1983
12-foot steel sculpture enameled in a bright red/orange hue. As a non-objective sculpture, the viewers may provide an imaginary subject of their own.
Hixon Memorial
Artist: Leonard Crunelle
Location: Oak Grove Cemetery 1407 La Crosse St.
Dedicated: 1913
A bronze mother and her child rest upon a granite base.
Lyra
Artist: Bruce White
Location: Burns Park, Seventh and Main streets
Dedicated: 1980
Standing 20 feet high, this painted aluminum sculpture was originally located in Valley View Mall. After removal from the mall, the sculpture was painted brown. The piece consists of three legs that intertwine and create an interlocked design at the top. The title comes from the word lyre after the constellation of stars.
Adolf and Helga Gundersen
Artist: Michael Martino
Location: Seventh and Denton streets
Dedicated: 2004
Life-size bronze sculpture of the founders of Gundersen Clinic, Adolf and Helga Gundersen.
The Four Muses
Artist: Jill Rippe
Location: Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St.
Dedication: 2012
Brick bas relief representing the ancient Greek muses of Dance, Music, Comedy and Tragedy, set in the natural beauty of the area’s rivers and bluffs.
Ribbon V
Artist: Stephan Fischer
Location: 1725 State St., University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus
Dedicated: 1985
The COR-TEN steel sculpture was designed to resist corrosion and age with a luminous red brown patina. The interpretation of the subject is up to the viewer's own imagination.
Family
Artist: Elmer Petersen
Location: Gundersen Clinic, 1836 South Ave.
Dedicated: 1982
An 8-foot-tall cast bronze sculpture of a family of four.
Symphonic Joy
Artist: Elmer Petersen
Location: Viterbo University campus
Dedicated: 2015
The stained glass sculpture was designed to celebrate the joy and music-making of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. The colored glass-filled panel sculpture represents a musical score with thick, stain-glass notes of jewel quality that resemble church windows.
Fledgling
Artist: Michael Martino
Location: Fourth and and Vine streets
Dedicated: 1996
This contemporary sculpture is of a boy with angel wings and his skateboard. Cast in bronze at Lunde Foundry using the “lost foam process.” The sculpture was first carved to full size, cut into approximately 25 pieces, cast and welded together, and the final detail formed.
Walter 'Babe' Weigent
Artist: Mike Martino
Location: Weigent Park, 16th and Cass streets
Dedicated: 2017
This statue of Walter “Babe” Weigent — the longtime teacher, coach and athletic director at La Crosse Central High School — sits at the corner of the park that bears his name. The high school was located at that site before it relocated to Losey Boulevard South in 1967.
How many of these places in the Coulee Region have you visited?
