The University of La Crosse Art Gallery will feature "Equilibrium," an exhibition highlighting work from Wisconsin artists who also are art educators, running through Sept. 26.
There will be a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the gallery on the first floor of the Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St.
The seven artists will exhibit various mediums including printmaking, metalsmithing, encaustic painting, acrylic painting, sculpture, mixed-media and photography.
Participating artists include Quenten Brown of West Salem High School; Carissa Brudos of La Crosse Summit Environmental Elementary School; Tim Brunn of Freedom High School; Frank Juarez of Sheboygan North High School; Maria Mason of the American School of Doha, Qatar; Angie Szabo of Fort Atkinson High School; and Tim Znidarsich of Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
Regular gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.
