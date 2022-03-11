Artaria String Quartet to complete Beethoven's Quartet Cycle at Viterbo

The acclaimed Artaria String Quartet will present the final concert of the Beethoven Quartet Cycle at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.

“This performance will feature three ‘greats,’” said Artaria member Ray Shows, violinist. “The first is the magnificent “Razumovsky” No.1 by Beethoven. A groundbreaking work for string quartet, it is much beloved in the repertoire.

“The other pieces on the program, Beethoven’s quartet Op.130 features the ‘Great Fugue’ (Op.133), a mystical work of fugal genius from a man who could hear no more than a whisper of sound as he conjured up this monumental work. The third ‘great’ from this program is our audience. We are blessed to have a large contingent of chamber music aficionados that come to Viterbo’s Nola Starling Recital Hall to hear the music Artaria plays, and completes the wonderful circle of music creation, music implementation, and finally, music appreciation.”

The Artaria String Quartet is an award-winning professional string ensemble now in its 36th year, with numerous awards to its credit, including major funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, Chamber Music America, numerous Minnesota State Arts Board Grants, a coveted McKnight Performing Artist Fellowship, and a year as MPR’s Artists in Residence.

A special talk-back with the quartet will follow the concert. For tickets, call the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

