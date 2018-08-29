George C. Poage Artist: Elmer Petersen Location: George C. Poage Park Dedicated: 2016 This bronze sculpture features Olympic medalist George C. Poage. The La Crosse High School graduate made history crossing the finish line third in the 220- and 440-yard hurdles during the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, Mo., becoming the first African-American to earn a medal in the modern games.

Eagle Landmark Artist: Elmer P. Petersen Location: End of State Street in Riverside Park Dedicated: 1987 This majestic bird sits upon a 30-foot tree trunk as it watches over the Mississippi River at Riverside Park. Constructed out of Cor-Ten steel, the wingspan is 20 feet and the head is composed of stainless steel. The Eagle Landmark was donated by the D.B. and Marjorie Reinhart family and dedicated to all past, present and future employees of Gateway Foods, Inc. and affiliated Reinhart Cos.

Reflections Artist: Paul T. Grandlund Location: La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St. Dedicated: 1979 This fountain-based piece is of a gentle female figure suggesting quiet contemplation. The rest of the sculpture might be seen as a base for the figure, but it is no less sculptural and contributes equally with its complementary negative images and contrasting planes. It is made of cast and fabricated bronze.

Le Pinau Artist: Unknown Location: Second and Main streets Dedicated: 2006 The statue of a boy pulling a thorn from his foot is a replica of an 1825 statue in the reception room of city hall in Epinal, France. It was a gift from Epinal to La Crosse to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our sister-city relationship. It is symbolic of Epinal, whose name derives from the French word epine, meaning thorn, and is a copy of an antique Greek statue. The city of La Crosse sent a replica of its La Crosse Players statue to Epinal in exchange.

Water Over the Dam Artist: Jeff Weideman Location: Fourth and Vine streets Dedicated: 1995 Inspired by the flood of 1993, this sculpture describes the river’s action as it tumbles over the dam, sometimes curling back on itself. It is constructed of welded and curled steel and is set in cement. The steel work was done by Mid-West Fabrication.

Tools of Teachers Artist: Brad Nichols Location: Northwest corner of the Murphy Center on the Viterbo University campus Dedicated: 2001 A 6-foot metal sculpture erected to commemorate past, present and future educators. It includes tools such as a ruler, pencil, paintbrush, journal and cylinder.

Hoeschler Fountain Location: Riverside Park Dedication: 2003 This seven-fountain water feature represents the “7 Rivers Region.” The three larger fountains represent the confluence of the three rivers at Riverside Park — the Mississippi, Black and La Crosse. The water is a sign of strength and vibrancy, representing the downtown area. This fountain, which received funding from the Hoeschler family and the city of La Crosse, has become a gathering spot and focal point of the park.

Anidonts Artist: Luis Arata Location: Myrick Park Dedicated: 1983 Abstract painted aluminum sculpture of a boy and his dog located at the entrance of Myrick Park.

Dancers Artist: Donna Gerke-Cutta Location: The Pump House, 119 King St. Dedicated: 2003 Two flat blue dancers portray a joyful energy as the dance with a looping stainless steel round ribbon surrounding them, showing the joy of being alive through the ups and downs of life.

Gambrinus, King of Beer Original artist: Unknown Location: City Brewery, 925 S. Third St. Dedicated: 1890 and again in 2017 This sculpture features the legendary “King of Beer” and “Patron Saint of Brewers.” The original concrete version was vandalized in 2005. The new sculpture is made of fiberglass fashioned by Byerson Fiberglass and Marine in 2017.

Hatched Baby Artist: Wolfgang Auer Location: City Hall Dedicated: 2018 This sculpture is the work of German artist Wolfgang Auer, who lives in La Crosse's sister city of Friedberg. His Blue Babies project has been on display all over Europe.

Dancing Clare Artist: David Kocka Location: Assisi Courtyard outside of Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center Dedicated: 2005 Bronze sculpture commemorating St. Clare of Assisi

Hiawatha Artist: Anthony Zimmerhakl Location: North end of Riverside Park Dedicated: 1972 Standing guard over the sacred place where three rivers — the Mississippi, Black and La Crosse — meet, this 25-foot, 25-ton sculpture was constructed as a monument to the Native Americans who gathered here. Constructed from countless layers of concrete applied over steel beams, this statue took the artist and his sons three years to complete.

King Gambrinus Artist: Elmer Petersen Location: Corner of Front and State streets Dedicated: 1980 and again in 2017 This bronze sculpture depicts King Gambrinus, patron figure of brewers. The original sculpture by Elmer Petersen was recreated in 2017 by the artist and commissioned by the Cleary Family.

Lacrosse Players replica Fabricator: Dave Oswald Location: Hwy. 53 south of the Interstate 90 interchange Dedicated: 2005 This is a fiberglass replication of the Lacrosse Players sculpture in downtown La Crosse.

Veterans Memorial Field Eagle Artist: Elmer Petersen Location: 1725 State St. on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus Dedicated: 1996 The stainless steel eagle, perched atop five decorated steel arches and masonry columns, represents the national symbol, appearing on the Great Seal of the United States, and serves as a local symbol of UW-L athletic teams. This sculpture is intended to honor veterans of all five branches of the U.S. military.

Gideon C. Hixon Artist: Elmer P. Petersen Location: 429 N. Seventh St. Dedicated: 2001 This bronze likeness of 19th century lumberman and financier Gideon Hixon stands just across Badger Street from his stately home, now a museum owned and operated by the La Crosse County Historical Society.

Dancing Francis Artist: Paul Granlund Location: 900 Viterbo Drive on the Viterbo University campus Dedicated: 1987 A 9-foot bronze sculpture commemorating St. Francis of Assisi, who is depicted standing on a crescent of the moon, holding a sun disk in his hand.

A Simpler Time and Fido Artist: Michael Martino Location: Riverside Park levee Dedicated: 2006 This sculpture, inspired by a photograph by local photographer Theresa Smerud, is reminiscent of days gone by and captures the freshness, innocence and excitement of children as they greet boats and visitors from the river. All funds raised through the sale of the surrounding inscribed bricks benefit the La Crosse City Vision Foundation endowment to support downtown beautification projects for years to come.

Ellen Hixon Artist: Michael Martino Location: Grandad Bluff Park Dedicated: 2016 This statue is dedicated to Ellen Hixon, widow of Gideon C. Hixon, who was responsible for saving Grandad Bluff and Hixon Forest after a developer began turning it into a rock quarry.

Lacrosse Players Artist: Elmer P. Petersen Location: Second and Main streets Dedicated: 1981 This is a reminder of how La Crosse got its name, from the Native American game the French called “lacrosse.” The three life-size figures, depicting three men of the Ho-Chunk nation, were made from welded Cor-Ten steel sheets, with resulting planes and welded lines that express motion and strength.

Harmony and Peace Artist: Luis Arata Location: 900 Viterbo Drive on the Viterbo University campus Dedicated: 1983 12-foot steel sculpture enameled in a bright red/orange hue. As a non-objective sculpture, the viewers may provide an imaginary subject of their own.

Hixon Memorial Artist: Leonard Crunelle Location: Oak Grove Cemetery 1407 La Crosse St. Dedicated: 1913 A bronze mother and her child rest upon a granite base.

Lyra Artist: Bruce White Location: Burns Park, Seventh and Main streets Dedicated: 1980 Standing 20 feet high, this painted aluminum sculpture was originally located in Valley View Mall. After removal from the mall, the sculpture was painted brown. The piece consists of three legs that intertwine and create an interlocked design at the top. The title comes from the word lyre after the constellation of stars. To see photos from the early years of Valley View Mall, click here.

Adolf and Helga Gundersen Artist: Michael Martino Location: Seventh and Denton streets Dedicated: 2004 Life-size bronze sculpture of the founders of Gundersen Clinic, Adolf and Helga Gundersen.

The Four Muses Artist: Jill Rippe Location: Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St. Dedication: 2012 Brick bas relief representing the ancient Greek muses of Dance, Music, Comedy and Tragedy, set in the natural beauty of the area’s rivers and bluffs.

Ribbon V Artist: Stephan Fischer Location: 1725 State St., University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus Dedicated: 1985 The COR-TEN steel sculpture was designed to resist corrosion and age with a luminous red brown patina. The interpretation of the subject is up to the viewer's own imagination.

Family Artist: Elmer Petersen Location: Gundersen Clinic, 1836 South Ave. Dedicated: 1982 An 8-foot-tall cast bronze sculpture of a family of four.

Symphonic Joy Artist: Elmer Petersen Location: Viterbo University campus Dedicated: 2015 The stained glass sculpture was designed to celebrate the joy and music-making of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. The colored glass-filled panel sculpture represents a musical score with thick, stain-glass notes of jewel quality that resemble church windows.

Fledgling Artist: Michael Martino Location: Fourth and and Vine streets Dedicated: 1996 This contemporary sculpture is of a boy with angel wings and his skateboard. Cast in bronze at Lunde Foundry using the “lost foam process.” The sculpture was first carved to full size, cut into approximately 25 pieces, cast and welded together, and the final detail formed.