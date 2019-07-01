Just a few arts and crafts booths are available for the upcoming craft shows in Eagle River, Wisconsin. The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center invites all to display “Northwoods” themed arts and crafts for sale at each of the following events:
- The
Paul Bunyan Fest
- from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 14 in downtown Eagle River will feature more than 75 arts and crafts booths, chainsaw carving demonstrations by Ken Schels, live music by the Pinery Boys, and a meal of the “Heap ‘n Help ’n Paul Bunyan” size which includes a huge beef sandwich, potato salad, corn, a pickle and a cookie for $10, or just the sandwich for $5.
- The
Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show
- from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 showcases more than 75 arts and crafts booths and is held in conjunction with the Downtown Eagle River Sidewalk Sales and the Eagle River Lions’ Sausage Fest held in the nearby Riverview Park.
Cranberry Fest
- runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Vilas County Fairgrounds. More than 300 arts and crafts booths will be featured, as well as delicious foods, fresh locally grown cranberries, flavored craisins, cranberry beer and wine, marsh and winery tours, an antique show and sale, and the Lake County Weaver and Fiber Artists show and sale. The Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and School will sponsor the Cranberry Fest 5k Bog Jog/Walk, and the festival will also host a farmers market, the world’s largest cranberry cheesecake, musical entertainment, and more.
Artists and crafters, and all others interested in the event, visit the events page on eagleriver.org or call 800-359-6315.
