Oktoberfest is months away, but the board of the La Crosse Festivals Inc. already has selected the theme, “Fest with Das Beste,” from a host of suggestions.
What’s more, they launched the button design contest for the 59th annual celebration, to be based on that self-explanatory theme. The contest will run through Feb. 14.
The contest, which has drawn as many as 60 entries some years, aims to arrive at the best design reflective of Oktoberfest in general and the theme, in particular.
Some of the rules and guidelines are:
• Entrants must include their names and contact information (phone number and/or email address).
• The design should be submitted as a 6-inch circle. Designers should keep in mind that the winning button will be used in various media and in various sizes, from 2 inches to six feet in diameter.
• The design must include the Oktoberfest Das Beste banner or an Oktoberfest Banner, the dates, Sept. 26-29, and the text of the theme.
• Also mandatory are a maple leaf or leaves.
• The design must be done in a minimum of two colors in a medium at the discretion of the designer.
• Deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Feb. 14.
• Entries can be emailed to office@oktoberfestusa.com, with “Button Design Entry” in the subject line; mailed to La Crosse Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1716, La Crosse, WI 54602-1716, or hand-delivered to the Octoberfest Office at Second and La Crosse streets, where hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
The selected design will be unveiled at the sixth annual Forks and Corks event to benefit the Gemütlichkeit Foundation, the charitable arm of La Crosse Festivals, on March 14.
Several additional rules and requirements are available on the Oktoberfest website.
