Talent, enthusiasm and awe-inspiring creations abounded at the fifth annual Artspire event Saturday, but Shoua Yang brought a novelty aspect to his booth, offering an onsite peek at his artistic process.
Yang, 29, of Holmen came prepared to enlighten Artspire browsers and customers to the historical craft of relief printing, a process of painstakingly carving an intricate design, figure or wording into a sheet of wood, rolling its surface with ink and transferring the image onto paper or cloth. Yang's print medium of choice was T-shirts, allowing patrons to select one of 10 woodcuts for a shirt completed before their own eyes.
"It's not just about the T-shirt itself, but seeing the experience from beginning to end," said Yang, who learned relief printing at UW-Stout under the tutelage and mentorship of his professor Joseph Velasquez, the founder of Drive By Press. Yang's own company is named Ceev Tseg Press.
"I love the aesthetic, the idea of multiples, the repetition," Yang said of the art form. "You not only have a product of singularity but a multiple that is affordable and tells the story of my ethnic background as a refugee."
Yang was one of only two relief print artists featured at the 2019 Artspire, hosted by and held outside the Pump House Regional Arts Center. Beginning Friday evening with a roster of musicians, including Hans Mayer and the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, as well as entertainment from the La Crosse Hmong Dancers and Duniya Drum and Dance, the event continued all day Saturday with about 45 total mixed media, metal, glass, fiber, photo, wood, jewelry, painting and pottery artists selling their wares.
More visual, performing, interactive and demonstration arts acts took the stage Saturday, among them the Coulee Chordsmen, Amanda's Academy of Dance, Norse Stories for All Ages, the Enduring Families Project and Yarn Spinning Interactive Stories.
Funded through grants, sponsorships and donations and staffed by volunteers, Artspire was expected to draw a crowd of around 10,000 between the two days, including families from out of town.
"It's a nice showcase for La Crosse — we're not some little backwoods town. We've got stuff going on here," said Artspire attendee Barbara Kooiman. "(I like) it's a free event, high-quality vendors and a really great variety. And I like how they open it up to the nonprofits to talk about what they do as well."
This year's Artspire co-chair Brian Fukuda calls the event "truly for everyone — a weekend where people from every walk of life can come together and appreciate all that this community has to offer."
For Yang, Artspire was an opportunity to share his culture while putting a contemporary spin on a centuries-old art form. When Yang was two years old, his family left a refugee camp in Thailand, arriving in La Crosse in 1992. As Yang assimilated to American culture, his Hmong identity — and use of the language —began to fade. In an effort to recover his roots, while recognizing his Americanness, Yang focuses on relief prints that fuse Hmong history with pop culture.
Among his prints at Artspire were a portrait of Bruce Lee, an anime-style image of a shaman on a horse and a superhero like Hmong woman, dressed in traditional clothing but boasting a graphic novel style visage. While each carving may take up to 15 hours, the most meaningful to Yang is a carving of a soul lock necklace, the left end disintegrating into hearts or the hearts flowing back to restore it, depending on the viewer's interpretation. The piece is symbolic of the push and pull of culture he experiences as a Hmong American.
Some of Connie Helgerson's paintings are so dear to her, she keeps prints of them as well. The 71-year-old owner of Wild Horse Studio in Holmen has been painting for more than 40 years, primarily in oil, and has been reticent to part with many. Under her signature on each of her paintings for sale at Artspire Helgerson added a little heart, "Because it's a piece of my heart."
Helgerson's subject of choice is horses, an animal she owned as a teen and retained a fondness of for decades.
"Horses have always kind of been my pull my whole life," said Helgerson, who has also branched into western themes. "(Painting) is how I take care of my horse fix."
Heather Bach, owner of Lunamada in La Crosse, found her niche in pendants after her mandala drawings caught the attention of friends. Bach would draw the circular, abstract designs in a notebook as a form of meditation, but with some experimenting was able to turn them into wearable keepsakes.
Using cutouts of her mandalas, drawn on metallic paper, covered in glass and placed in a setting, Bach found a technique that creates "a fun interplay" between the curvature of the glass and the wavy sheen of the paper. Always curious and looking to evolve, Bach has expanded with mandalas etched in acid on copper. Her shiny, light reflecting designs caught the eye of many Artspire attendees.
"It's nice to build a new customer base," said Bach, who recently relocated to the Coulee Region and was selling at Artspire for the first time. "(The event) is fabulous. The volunteers are wonderful. It's one of the best, if not the best, organized events I've ever done. I'm really excited to be part of a community that loves the arts."
