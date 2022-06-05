Artspire returns with full weekend of arts and performances downtown

Artspire, the largest free arts celebration in downtown La Crosse, is back again with a full weekend of visual arts, performing arts, dance, theater, literary arts and storytelling, interactive arts and demonstration arts.

Situated in La Crosse’s Arts District near the Pump House Regional Arts Center, the celebration runs June 10-11.

The Friday night musical entertainment kicks off with three-time Grammy Award winner Bill Miller followed by the Ho-Chunk Singers and Dancers.

Closing the night is Cloud Cult, described by Rolling Stone as a mix of “the instrumental arsenal of the Arcade Fire mixed with the gentle electronic throb of the Postal Service.” They recently released their transformative new album “Metamorphosis.” This album follows after six years from the feature film release of “The Seeker” — starring Josh Radnor and Alex McKenna — which accompanied the band’s 2016 album; it also landed on Entertainment Weekly’s Must List, and garnered prestigious awards on the indie film festival circuit.

Saturday begins with the Fine Art Fair & Sale, featuring more than 45 artists showcasing and selling a variety of fine arts including pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculptures and more.

Some of the artists include:

Tyler Voorhis Art

Lake Superior Drift Co.

Rebecca VanAcker

Knotty Willow

Ciccotti Art Glass

Curning Nature Photography and Jewelry

Des Art Designs

Ann Prey Jewelry

Apothic Oddities

Ann Solyst

Ceev Tseg Press

Interactive art projects will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a public art project with La Crosse Public Polytechnic School that will put on a student organized interactive public art paint-by-numbers project. Attendees can also participate in a recycled art project, make their own bird feeders to take home from Coulee Kidscape and take part in a Paw Print Public Art Project by Coulee Region Humane Society.

Several area nonprofits will be offering different arts projects in their booths, including La Crosse County Historical Society, UFAH, La Crosse Writers Guild, Habitat for Humanity, La Crosse Storytelling Festival, the city of La Crosse’s Climate Action Plan and Paperback Rider.

Performances throughout the day include the Enduring Families Project, dance presentations from the Hmong Dancers of La Crosse, I & E Dance Company, La Crosse Dance Centre and the YMCA Dance Program. Special programming from the La Crosse Community Theatre and additional Saturday musical performances from Alex Toast, Charlieboy, Derek Ramnarace, Duniya Drum and Dance, Cass Magpie and The Lavender Project.

Closing Saturday. June 11, is B2wins, featuring twin brothers Walter and Wagner Caldas on violin. The pair come from the slums of Brazil on a mission to make the world smile through music, saying, “We came from a reality in which some days it was hard to smile. Our desire is to positively impact the world and bring a smile to everyone we encounter.”

