The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse is showcasing artwork from its Artist of the Year program during the month of August at the La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St.
The display features 13 area artists who have contributed their talents to provide funds for Women’s Fund projects. All artwork shares the beauty of nature and experiences that impact attitudes and actions that benefit women and girls. The theme of this year's contest was “Helping Others Bloom.”
