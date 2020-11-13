As COVID-19 cases spike, La Crosse hospitals facing an uphill crisis

It was mid March before the first two cases of COVID-19 emerged in La Crosse County, and through mid-June the area went largely unscathed by the virus, averaging under 10 cases a day.
After peaking briefly at a 23 per day average, the number declined once again, holding steady in the low teens. But the relative calm would not last, and by mid September the area had reached a crisis, one which has been exacerbated in the weeks since.
Sept. 18 marked the highest day on record for local coronavirus cases, at 254. The numbers coincided with the start of fall semester at local college campuses, and cases appeared largely in the 18 to 24 demographic, with nearly 75% of positives between Aug. 20 and Sept. 20 attributed to that age range.
As campuses began offering Antigen and PCR tests, and Emergency Order 3 from Gov. Tony Evers went into effect, limiting public gatherings and establishments to 25% occupancy, there was a slight reprieve. By late October, however, local cases again began increasing at a rapid rate, this time with infections hitting individuals across all age ranges, with high numbers among those of middle age.
On Nov. 8, the area neared the previous case record with 217 new confirmed cases, a 58.02% positivity rate. The county has reported more than 1,000 new cases over the past nine days while averaging 140.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, the highest that figure has been during the pandemic.
Coronavirus related deaths have also spiked in recent weeks, with local deaths totaling 28 as of Nov. 11. Over 20 of those deaths occurred over the past five weeks, and for the seven-day period ending Nov. 10 the case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend was 48.4 per 100,000 per day.
With the increase of infections among those of middle and advanced age, hospitalizations have in turn risen, with the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative putting the seven-day rolling average new hospitalization rate in the red/concern category for the first time Nov. 11.
At 19.6 per 100,000 per day, the number is over double the eight or more threshold for red. The Collaborative, says Dr. Joseph Poterucha of Mayo Clinic Health System, was anticipating a 25% increase in hospitalizations given the current numbers, but the actual percentage was much higher at 34%.
While the hospital care capacity metric, which measures if all patients can be quickly tested and adequately cared for, is currently yellow, a shift into the severe category appears imminent.
"This is a little bit scary to think about but we're in this surge now," Poterucha said. "If we continue to follow that trend, we're going to hit max capacity, which is around 200 beds (between Gundersen and Mayo) in early to mid-December."
"In terms of health care we've been in the yellow for quite a while and I'm not sure people quite picture or understand what is severe/red look like," said Dr. Todd Kowalski of Gundersen Health System. "Severe/red is El Paso, Texas right now, where if one shows up with COVID or a heart attack or whatever it might be they don't have the beds to care for people and they're loading them on ambulances or flying them on helicopters to hospitals hours away to get the care they need.
"And red looks like North Dakota from a clinical staffing perspective, where they are so short on nurses and health care workers to take care of all their very sick patients that the governor just passed an order that even healthcare workers with active COVID disease can come in and work because they're short that if they don't they're not going to do even the basics of care. Those are pictures of red that we just so want to avoid in our region and in our state. (We need to) open people's eyes those things are already happening and if we don't change our behaviors that could be us."
At the start of the pandemic, Gundersen opened one COVID unit, which was sufficient for the first seven months. A few weeks ago, the hospital opened a second unit, and patients have now overflowed into a third.
The trajectory of hospitalizations in Western Wisconsin, Kowalski says, is "very alarming. At Mayo, the COVID ward was full as of Friday with 30 patients, and the hospital is preparing another area for incoming patients with the virus. The number of patients ever hospitalized due to COVID at Mayo was not available, but Gundersen reported nearly 6,000 COVID patients have been hospitalized at the La Crosse facility since the start of the pandemic.
"Western Wisconsin is in crisis," the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative stated Nov. 11. "Every metric we track is gravely concerning, and projections show that without a significant change in behavior by everyone in our community hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase.
"This is an emergency. Statewide Wisconsin is seeing a worse surge than New York City’s in April despite having a fraction of the population, and cases are growing quickly. Hospitals are overwhelmed throughout the state. Locally one in three people tested for COVID-19 is testing positive. The number of people dying of COVID-19 is unacceptable. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who have lost loved ones."
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Mayo Clinic Health System has noted, "We're seeing more employees in the healthcare setting having to quarantine due to exposure. What we do in our community really affects our ability to render healthcare ... really there is no excuse to be in large gatherings right now because you are really putting healthcare providers at risk."
Staffing is an issue not just for COVID patients, but across the board. Employees at Gundersen are being shifted from clinical to hospital departments and working extra shifts. With spread and high cases nationwide, Kowalski says, hospitals aren't able to send staff to other locations to assist, like was done for New York during the height of the pandemic on the east coast.
"Everyone is needing to stay close to home to do this," Kowalski says of providing care.
The number of patient spaces, Kowalski notes, fluctuates daily and weekly, making it difficult to put a percentage on capacity. He stresses capacity does not just mean the number of beds which are open but how many doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other healthy staff are available to meet every patient's needs.
According to Gundersen Health System CEO Scott Rathgaber, as of Thursday 469 staff members at the La Crosse hospital -- over 5% of total employees -- were out due to COVID-19, with 165 actively infected and the remainder either in quarantine or awaiting test results. At Mayo, 100 employees were out due to COVID-19 this week, whether from positivity or exposure, which is around 3.3% of the total 3,000 La Crosse staffers.
With a historically high number of patients receiving care, Gundersen is in an "emergency situation," Rathgaber says, especially with COVID patients requiring more intensive attention, and Poterucha notes many patients require stays of a few weeks due to needs for oxygen supplementation or concerns about relocating them to care centers, some of which are experiencing outbreaks.
Community health overall, Poterucha says, "Is highly threatened right now."
"There is so much severe disease and illness beyond COVID," Kowalski says. "COVID is certainly stressing us, but heart attacks and strokes and other severe infections -- they don't go away so that's really where the concern lies...to those point the best research would suggest one out of three excess deaths is actually not COVID. It may be a reflection of when healthcare gets strained, everyone loses."
Both hospitals limited non-crucial procedures last spring before resuming normal practices, with visitor limits, masking, and screening protocols in place, during the summer, and Gundersen is now delaying some elective surgeries, though Mayo does not yet have plans to do so.
After the first hospital "shut down," Kowalski saw people come in with severe infections from neglected care "at a rate I haven't seen in my 20 years of practice."
"We are so trying to continue to provide all aspects of healthcare because we know if we have to divert all of our resources to manage a COVID catastrophe that there are other health problems that are rearing their head that will bear their issues in the weeks and months to come," Kowalski said. "We have data that suggests excess deaths are at least 32% non-COVID, so we're really working hard to care for all types of health because they are really going to be important in the health and wellbeing of this community in the weeks and months to come. Even when COVID is in the rearview mirror."
The volume of hospitalizations, Kowalski says, is very concerning but anticipated given the spread of cases to the middle age and elderly demographic. The vast majority of local COVID-19 deaths -- as of Friday, fatalities were at 28 -- have been among elderly residents, with the vast majority of those deaths among residents in long term care.
Despite visitors being disallowed at most area facilities, PPE usage and regular coronavirus testing of staff being conducted, cases and deaths have occured at several different locations.
Each facility is doing “the absolute best they can — there is no way to prevent COVID from entering buildings no matter what you do,” says Rachel Keehner, physician assistant in geriatrics at Gundersen Health System, previously told the Tribune, adding that sites where outbreaks have occured “certainly have not done anything wrong."
Kowalski, Rathgaber and Poterucha are troubled by the toll the virus has taken employees at both hospitals.
"One of my deepest concerns is we are heading in what looks to be a challenging and long winter, and this is being taken on by a group of professionals who have been at this a long time already," Kowalksi said. "And so the emotional and physical exhaustion that can come with working extra shifts and longer shifts for patients who are in such isolation in the COVID units -- where you're not just providing their physical needs but having to give some of that connection that they otherwise can't have, because they can't have family members around -- that is an incredible burden and I see it in the eyes and I see it in their body language as they continue to walk into the storm and take these challenges on -- this is a concern."
Adds Rathgaber, "They're tired, they're fatigued. I'm greatly concerned about how long we can keep this up. We have the best people possible in our organization -- they are our greatest asset and they are wonderful, dedicated people and there is only so much that a person can endure, and we are near those limits. I'm very worried about the health of our staff as they continue to pour their heart and soul into (their work)."
Morale, says Poterucha, is being affected, and the mental toll is "sad," though he says everyone is focused on resiliency. Mayo is dedicated to ensuring the wellbeing of staff, and community members are working hard to show their support, offering well wishes, providing meals and sending cards.
Kowalski says there may have been times during the pandemic when "COVID was a little too sensationalized and (there was) a little too much hyperbole, but the reality is now, today, the hospitalization curve, the threat of healthcare being overwhelmed -- this is real...I understand how personal experience may not reflect what is happening in these (hospital) walls, but step out of your shoes and see this is real."
Rathgaber adds the amount of misinformation circling is another factor in the failure of some to grasp the severity of the virus, and agrees many "don't see the crush and the suffering that is happening in the hospital. We see that every day, and it's hard to translate that."
In addition to false information playing out in the media and online, Poterucha believes that, with COVID-19 stirring up anxiety, some are using denial as a coping mechanism. But during a crisis, coddling is not a solution. The devastation needs to be realized.
"This thing is not going away," Poterucha says. "People are dying."
Kowalski urges individuals to look outside themselves and view the situation as a whole.
"If we can set our eyes on one thing, a goal we can all agree on, is that keeping healthcare running is incredibly important. If people are looking for a reason and turn around and acknowledge this is where we're at, look at your neighbors look to your family members look to the people who are healthcare workers and are contributing the time and energy and an incredible amount of themselves to care for our most ill people at do it for them," Kowalski said.
"Right now is the time to make a change. Right now is the time to quit gathering. Right now is the time to stay home. Right now is the time to wear a mask. And if we do that, there is light at the end of the tunnel. We have a new vaccine coming. The light is coming and we have a goal to shoot for."
Rathgaber expresses appreciation for the many community members and businesses following precautions, but says everyone needs to take the pandemic seriously or unnecessary deaths will continue to happen.
"We are headed for worse times. In order to prevent a crisis or a catastrophe we must get the help of our people in our communities. We will care for patients as much as we possibly can but we are headed to something we cannot avoid without our community helping us," Rathgaber says.
"For anyone who doesn't believe this is bad as this is, we not only have increased numbers and hospitals that are full across the state, we have people who are dying. We are looking into the future as health systems and we are planning, what are we going to do when we have to make choices who gets care and who does not because we've run out of capacity. Those are very sobering meetings to be in. They are ones we are having because other parts of the country have been there before. We do not want to get there."
