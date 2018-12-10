Joe Kruse and Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare have some adjustments to make after Tuesday: For Kruse, it will be adapting to retirement after 34 years as one of the most recognizable faces at the hospital; for co-workers at Mayo-Franciscan, it will be becoming accustomed to life after Kruse.
Kruse plans to follow the advice of friends and other retirees to avoid taking on any new ventures for six months. He will be toying with the new lathe that is his retirement present to himself to ramp up the woodworking skills he describes as novice and others characterize as accomplished.
Co-workers will have warm memories of Kruse’s perpetually jovial attitude as he traveled the halls of the La Crosse hospital, with a friendly greeting for everyone he passed — usually by name and regardless of their status, from custodial workers, volunteers and to nurses to department heads and top dogs.
Fellow retiree Joan Mueller, who recalls when Kruse was an intern when she began working at what then was named Franciscan Health System, cites Kruse’s knack for names as one of his key qualities.
“There are some things about Joe that never, never change,” said Mueller, who retired from Mayo-Franciscan in February 2015. He was so good about knowing so many people’s names. … That’s a trait I admire in people.”
Kruse is retiring as regional administration chairman for Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Wisconsin region, after working under seven top officers of the hospital and its satellite hospitals and clinics.
Although some groups have approached Kruse, a visible volunteer in community activities, to join their endeavors, he intends to stick to the six-month rule.
‘Time to reinvent myself’
“It will be a time to reinvent myself, to extract directions for this role. I will be present to relationships and see where time is best spent,” Kruse said.
Kruse, who said he and his wife, Barb, plan to travel, with some trips to visit son Joe and his wife, Katie, in Minneapolis, as well as Paul, a graduate student at the University of Texas’ flagship campus in Austin, when they are not hanging around La Crosse with son Ben and his wife, Nichole, and their three daughters, and son Mark and his wife, Leanne. Barb also has scaled back her role as a spiritual director at the Franciscan Spirituality Center to part-time.
Kruse also will continue with sundry activities he already is enmeshed in, including being an affiliate of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and a trustee for Oktoberfest, for which he was festmaster for 2016-17. His other involvements include serving on several community boards and being a past board chairman for the Greater La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, the Franke Foundation and A Place of Grace Catholic Worker House, which helps provide services for homeless and other needy people.
Dick Berendes, a retired Mayo-Franciscan nurse also involved with A Place of Grace, said Kruse “has been a key to that place. He’s been treasurer since the beginning. He’s extremely creative and generous, and worked out solutions to several complex problems.”
Kruse’s connections helped find housing and other assistance for those in dire straits, Berendes said.
“He’s creative and generous, but he also never gives up,” he said. “The other thing about Joe is he would tell people straight. If they screwed something up, he would tell them that but do it in private.
“They got the message that he was no fool, but he wouldn’t give up and looked for another solution,” Berendes said.
Kruse is a member of the Public Juridic Board, a newly created body that has oversight of Viterbo University in La Crosse and St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, both of which the FSPAs recently transitioned out of as their Catholic sponsor.
“It’s a privilege,” he said.
Likes fly fishing but not so good at it
Joe and Barb will spend time at their cabin near Ontario in Vernon County, a location they chose “because I like to stream fish,” he said, including fly fishing.
Asked whether he’s any good with a fly rod, Kruse replied quickly with a self-deprecating, “Nope.”
The admission that his casts are “hit or miss” reflects Kruse’s reluctance to toot his own horn.
Mueller, who was Mayo-Franciscan’s external affairs executive director when she retired, isn’t so reticent, saying in an interview, “He is such a fabulous role model of the sisters’ Franciscan values. He is a walking, living, breathing model, and he carried the Franciscan charisms forward — he really, really did.”
Noting that he will miss his co-workers the most, Kruse added, “The work we do here matters. The most important thing for my career is meaningful work. Every day, we do important things here.”
Anything he would do differently? “One think I regret is that my generation hasn’t done better at making health care better. As a nation, we’re not doing as well as others,” he said. “I think health care will become better and safer.”
Asked when the elusive goal of more affordable health care will be realized, Kruse paused and said, “I don’t know the answer to that,” although helping people adopt healthier lifestyles is part of the answer to that conundrum, and hospitals are becoming more dedicated to such initiatives.
Kruse said he wishes he could be around when Mayo-Franciscan builds a new hospital, adding, “It’s going to be done. Maybe that’s for the next team.”
Kruse demurred when asked whether the hospital site might be on the 187.4 acres of land that Mayo bought in 2014 for $8.32 million on the east side of Sand Lake Road in Onalaska, across from Menards.
Much of the property is bluff land that can’t be built upon, and Kruse said talks are in process with Onalaska officials to use part of that to connect to trails in the city.
Although some viewed Kruse’s skill set as one that easily could have qualified him to be CEO, that was impossible at Mayo, which, like many health systems, require the top executive to be a doctor.
That was no problem for Kruse, but rather, something he preferred anyway.
Grateful for role
“Having a doc in that role is a good fit for health care. I really am grateful for this role — what a gift as the capstone to my career. I loved the role that I had. It’s kind of a supporting actor,” he said.
“The role I have been playing is a partner. It was great working with (former CEO) Dr. (Tim) Johnson, and if I stayed, (CEO and Dr.) Paul (Mueller) is great. The place is in good hands,” Kruse said.
Among the highlights of his career, Kruse counts joining Franciscan in 1995 and being involved in the planning and realization of Mayo-Franciscan’s Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery, which includes not only surgery but also the hospital’s oncology department.
