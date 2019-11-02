A few years ago, a routine question to a teen patient would be, "Do you smoke?"
Now, says Dr. Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist at Gundersen Health System, his query has changed.
"You have to ask ... are you vaping, juuling or inhaling anything?" Mahr says. "Teens are always trying to jump on the newest thing. (Vaping devices) aren't made to look like cigarettes so kids don't think of them as cigarettes."
Indeed, as use of conventional tobacco products continues to decline, vaping usage has skyrocketed, particularly in the teen sector, as health professionals and organizations scramble to keep up with an influx of related illnesses and fatalities.
In an effort to address what is being considered a national crisis, the La Crosse Area Health Initiative is hosting a screening of the locally produced educational video “Know More About Vaping” during a community event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Myrick Park Center.
The short film, featuring area health experts along with parent and youth perspectives on the topic, will be shown at 3:15 p.m., followed by a recognition of local smoke-free environment advocates Jay Odegaard, Fawn King and Leah Burns. A "Taking Action In our Community" program will begin at 4 p.m.
The film, produced with the help of UW-L student Kate Ottow and featuring local teens, parents and Dr. Peter Polewski of Gundersen Health System, is targeted at adults and touches on the health impact, level of exposure and facets of vaping.
"It gives validity to parents that it is real, it's happening and we need to take it seriously," says Judi Zabel, health educator with the La Crosse County Health Department.
As of Oct. 29, the Center for Disease Control had received 1,888 reports of e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury (EVALI), with cases from every state except Alaska. Additionally, 37 EVALI deaths occurring in 24 states have been confirmed.
Wisconsin has not yet reported an EVALI related death, but the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as of Oct. 24 has 78 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related severe lung disease with an additional 18 patients under investigation. La Crosse is among the counties with cases, and while Mahr has not yet seen any patients with a vaping-related illness, he notes some with prior respiratory conditions have had their symptoms exacerbated by vaping.
The CDC, which updates the data weekly, says that THC is linked to most of the EVALI cases and plays "a major role in the outbreak."
Likewise, the Wisconsin Department of Health says that of 27 cases evaluated as of late August, 89% involved vaping of THC products such as waxes or oils.
The CDC, however, notes no single compound or ingredient has yet been cited as the cause of illness, with numerous substances and product sources being investigated.
Says the CDC website, "The specific chemical exposure(s) causing lung injuries associated with e-cigarette product use, or vaping, remains unknown at this time."
"THC is definitely part of it, but not (everyone) is using THC products" in their devices, says Mahr. Also of great concern to him are the extreme high temperatures vaped oils can reach, the lack of ingredient and label regulations, prevalence of "knock-off" and black market devices and manufacturing of vaping concealing apparel, such as hoodies that allow for discreet inhaling.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's exploded into the wild, wild west of products and nobody knows what's going on," says Mahr, who takes issue with both the manufacturers of vaping devices and the Food and Drug Administration, which he bluntly says "put its head in the sand."
The FDA has conceded as much. In September, Ned Sharpless, the FDA’s acting commissioner, said of the delay in enforcing regulations on vaping products, “In retrospect, the agency should have acted sooner. ... We’re going to catch up.”
Regulation deadlines were extended in large part due to the hopes vaping would serve as a smoking cessation method, or at least a safer alternative. Mahr says a year ago he might have said that if you refuse to quit smoking, vaping was "probably a better alternative." However, today he "would say no, vaping is not a safe alternative."
Zabel, who notes "it would have been nice and easier" if vaping regulations had been put in place at a federal level, says it is possible — and crucial — to do so at a state level, which requires cooperation and education.
And parents, mentors and teachers have the added responsibility of broaching the risks at a much younger age than most are doing so — ideally by third grade, Zabel says.
"Too often we wait until they are teens," Zabel says. "We need to be having these conversations much earlier than we do and more often."
As of Oct. 15, the median age of an EVALI patient was 24, with 14% of patients under age 18. And according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services 2018 Youth Tobacco Survey, even preteens have tried vaping, with 96% of those who have ever used an e-cigarette doing so before age 13. One in nine middle schoolers statewide said they had tried an e-cigarette, as had one in five high schoolers.
From 2014 to 2018, e-cigarette usage among Wisconsin middle schoolers increased 272%, and among high schoolers vaping increased 154%. Notably, 95% and 89%, respectively, would not use unflavored tobacco products.
Indeed, it is flavorings like bubble gum, creme brulee and strawberry kiwi that reveal the nefarious intentions of vaping manufacturers, many health professionals say. Mahr says companies clearly aren't targeting adults with candy-inspired cartridges, and when something is appealingly flavored it inspires increased consumption, manifesting into addiction.
"There are over 15,000 flavors," Zabel notes. "These are attractive to young people. Kids think these are regulated and I'm always embarrassed to say we haven't done that with e-cigarettes. They're not locked up and they're out on the counter. But just because it's easy and accessible doesn't mean it's safe. There is no such thing as a safe tobacco product."
While some states have banned e-cigarettes in an effort to address the problem, Mahr says that is not a viable solution as it fails to address the addiction. Though the number of youth statewide who smoke traditional cigarettes is down to 5%, that number will begin to climb again if the e-cigarette alternative is criminalized, creating a vicious cycle.
Like Zabel, Mahr encourages parents to have conversations with their kids about vaping. He eschews scare-tactics but says age-appropriate, fact-based talks are instrumental in getting through at an age when many are easily swayed by advertising, peer pressure and the novelty factor of sleek gadgets.
"Kids think they're invincible and and they think it's cool," Mahr says. "They think it's just vapor and there's nothing wrong with it. But we don't yet know how permanent or how problematic these (health effects) will be."
With Wisconsin's Smoke Free Air Law successful in reducing tobacco usage, health advocates take on e-cigarettes
On the nine-year anniversary of Wisconsin’s Smoke Free Air Law, enacted June 5, 2010, there …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.