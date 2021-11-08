Ashley for Arts seeks applications for Community Cares Grant

Ashley for the Arts has announced it is accepting applications for the 2021 Ashley for the Arts Community Cares Grant.
The focus of the grant is to support eligible non-profit organizations within a 60-mile radius of Arcadia, looking for assistance with a project that is community focused in art, music and/or cultural activities.
“We’re thrilled to be able to return for a second year of offering our grant program as another way to make an impact in our surrounding communities,” stated Cole Bawek, event director. “Ashley for the Arts is focused on supporting educational, civic and non-profit organizations that promote the arts, music, and broadening cultural horizons within our community.”
The 2021 application and eligibility requirements can be found on Ashley for the Arts’ website at
ashleyforthearts.com/community-cares-grant/. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on December 31.
The Ashley for the Arts Community Cares Grant was introduced following the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to the pandemic. The annual music and art festival in Arcadia supports over 65 local nonprofit organizations, who take part in the event to raise funds for their programs. Without the opportunity to earn funds in 2020, Ashley for the Arts created the grant program to still provide a way for organization(s) to receive funds.
The 2020 Community Cares Grant awarded $10,000 to the Independence School District for a community art project focused on beautifying the city of Independence. The project, which is still in the works, includes multiple, large-scale murals incorporating the history of the city and the region’s tradition of agriculture. Students, staff and community members worked together with artist and Independence Alumni, Jimmy (Rombalski) Navarro, to bring the project to life.
IN PHOTOS: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Photos: Kip Moore at Ashley for the Arts
Kip Moore performs live on stage Friday, August 13, during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The music group "Little Big Town" performs for a huge crowd during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The moon provides a beautiful backdrop as the music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
One of many beautiful photos on display during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
A beautiful moon rises as the entertainment continues late into the night August 14th at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Kip Moore at Ashley for the Arts
Kip Moore performs live on stage Friday, August 13, during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The sun sets while the music group "Barenaked Ladies" performs on August 14th, 2021, at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Logan Froiseth poses next to one of many beautiful photos on display at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day?
U pload your submission, along with a with caption and your contact information, at go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The music group "Barenaked Ladies" performs on August 14, 2021, at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Stumpy's Concessions workers are all smiles as they make food for those in attendance on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Corey Wise waves to the fans in the crowd prior to his music performance at Ashley for the Arts 2021.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Ashley for the Arts 2021 was enjoyed by many as the weather provided a very pleasant environment for the event this weekend. Pictured from left to right...Chris Babler, Ron Theis, and Judy Theis.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Fun in the sun at Ashley for the Arts 2021
From left to right...Valerie Sass, Tammy Berg, Karen Ziegler, and Shelly Klinkenberg from Blair, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Corey Wise entertains the music fans on August 14th, 2021, at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Memorial Park, Arcadia, Wisconsin
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The music group Little Big Town performs on Saturday, Aug. 14, as part of the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
Big stars, big crowds in Arcadia
Kip Moore performs live on stage Friday, Aug. 13, during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Ashley for the Arts wrapped up Saturday night with mainstage performers including Switchfoot, Barenaked Ladies and Little Big Town.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Barenaked Ladies bassist Jim Creeggan performs on Saturday as part of Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
"Barenaked Ladies" performs on Saturday, Aug. 14, as part of the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
"Stumpy's Concessions" were plenty busy making food for those in attendance on Friday, Aug. 13, at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
