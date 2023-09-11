Over 70 nonprofit organizations in the area will receive nearly $700,000 in donations from revenue generated by this year's Ashley for the Arts.

Nonprofits that volunteered during this year's festivities Aug. 10-12 in Arcadia were eligible to receive proceeds from the event.

Organizations that benefit each year from Ashley for the Arts include schools, emergency service departments, charities and others across the region.

This year's event drew tens of thousands of people, according to organizers, with opportunities for people of all ages and a musical lineup that included names such as REO Speedwagon, OneRepublic, Trace Adkins and more.

“Memorial Park was once again transformed into a premier music and art hotspot. From the second you walked onto the grounds, you were immersed with the fun of entertainment and activities for the whole family,” Cole Bawek, Ashley for the Arts event director, said in a press release. “We are very thankful to everyone who supported Ashley for the Arts this year and helped us to achieve our goal to have another record-breaking year!”

A small delay was experienced this year on Friday when a severe thunderstorm hit the region. Attendees were urged to leave the festival grounds, but people gathered back together after the rain for more music and festivities that night and the next day.

Ashley for the Arts is set to return Aug. 8-10 in 2024. Headlining acts for the upcoming year will be announced as the event approaches.

For more information about Ashley for the Arts, visit ashleyforthearts.com.