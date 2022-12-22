Ashley’s Angels delivers holiday gifts to more than 1,200 children

ARCADIA – Ashley’s Angels, a nonprofit organization started by employees of Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC, continued its annual tradition of bringing joy to children in need over the holiday season.

This year brought an exciting milestone celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary along with announcing the addition of a Florida branch. Ashley’s Angels was able to make a significant impact in the communities surrounding Ashley facilities in five states including: Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin; raising over $265,000 to support 1,252 children.

One hundred percent of the funds raised through the organization provides food, clothing and special gift requests for children in need during the holiday season. This year’s fundraising efforts included a golf tournament, bass fishing tournament, bingo nights, motorcycle ride, a bowling tournament, t-shirt sales and employee contributions made through Ashley’s Dollar-A-Week program.

“It is an amazing feeling to know that we are making a difference during this magical time of year to families that need it most,” said Heather Bailey, board member, Ashley’s Angels -- Wisconsin. “The excitement on delivery day makes all of the hard work worth it, knowing we provided hope to these families for their children will have a wonderful Christmas. We are also extremely grateful for the partnership we have with the school districts that provide us the family nominations, which has allowed our program to continue to support so many children each year.”

Every year, Ashley’s Angels holds shopping days in late November/early December, where volunteers come to shop for the selected children. They pick out winter gear, apparel, toys and more to fill a giant gift bag that is then loaded onto an Ashley semi. Once shopping is complete, the organization, along with special guest, Santa, take the loaded semis to each of the participating schools, delivering the gifts to children and their families.

Ashley’s Angels partners with local schools and churches to identify local families in need of extra assistance. Every child in the program, along with their sibling(s), receives winter apparel and shoes (as needed), clothes, and at least one special Christmas present. Additionally, each child’s family receives a delicious holiday meal to enjoy.

Ashley’s Angels was established by an Ashley truck driver from Mississippi in 1997 after he heard about a girl who was living in a car with her mother. The Ashley driver recruited help from fellow drivers to provide food, clothing, and additional assistance by helping the family find proper housing before Christmas. Seeing the impact their efforts had made in this family’s life encouraged those involved to form Ashley’s Angels.

