Ashley’s Hope to Dream Program hosts first La Crosse area event

On Wednesday, Ashley, the largest retail furniture store brand in North America, partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Men’s Basketball Team, to provide 30 local children a new bed.

The event provided the recipients and their families a fun night of carnival games, food, and prizes, followed by a surprise bed reveal. This is the organization’s first bed donation event in the La Crosse area.

“Every child deserves to have their basic needs met. Having a good night’s rest is extremely important to well-being, physically and mentally,” said Jake Erickson, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. “There are kids in our community who don’t have a bed to call their own. We are proud to partner with Ashley’s Hope to Dream program to provide 30 beds to our members in need.”

Each of the recipients were provided with a brand-new Ashley Sleep bed, including: a twin mattress, bed frame, sheets, pillow and comforter as well as gift bags. Recipients were selected by a nomination process as well as working with community resources (school districts, religious and community organizations, etc.). Since 2010, Hope to Dream has donated over 125,000 beds to underserved children across the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s so easy to get excited about helping local kids reach their dreams. What could be better than being part of a program that allows dreams to happen by providing a new bed?” said Kent Dernbach, head coach, UW-La Crosse Men’s Basketball.

“UWL Men’s Basketball is fortunate to be part of an event with Ashley, giving kids a good night’s sleep. We all know how important rest is for performing at a high level, on and off the court. It’s amazing to help provide that to the La Crosse community.”

Other community sponsors of this event included: Pogy’s Catering, Gillette Pepsi of La Crosse, Elite Rewards, Interstate Sound, Fanatics and Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling Service.

Ashley’s Hope to Dream program provides beds to children in need across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley store helps pay for a bed for an underserved child.

Since its inception, more than 125,000 children have received a brand-new bed. Those wishing to nominate a child can visit www.Ahopetodream.com or request an electronic application by emailing Admin@Ahopetodream.com. In-store applications are also available at participating locations.

