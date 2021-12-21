Ashley’s Hope to Dream program marks 11th anniversary with over 125,000 beds donated

Ashley’s Hope to Dream program is celebrating its 11th anniversary, and the nonprofit organization made some changes this year leading to new means of fundraising, allowing them to serve more children.

During a year with endless supply chain disruptions, Hope to Dream was successful in donating more than 15,800 beds to children in need.

Founded on the guiding principle that every child deserves a good night’s sleep, Hope to Dream became an official 501c3 this year. The organization, which has been solely funded by mattress purchases at over 620 participating Ashley stores, launched a paycheck contribution program to Ashley employees.

Additionally, new partnerships with Salvation Army and Sleep in Heavenly Peace have expanded the reach of Hope to Dream’s mission and increased the donation anddelivery efforts.

“These partnerships allow us to work together as one in helping children across the nation get their own brand-new beds and a restful sleep at night; enriching children’s lives one bed at a time,” said Ruthie Bautista, vice president, Hope to Dream.

“While individuals and families recover from and combat the financial impacts of pandemic poverty, there simply can be no overestimation of the value a warm, safe bed to sleep in at night,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander for The Salvation Army. “Ashley’s contribution of mattresses and bedding could not have come at a more critical moment of need, and we are grateful for their generosity.”

Since its inception in 2010, Hope to Dream has donated over 125,000 beds to underserved children across the U.S. and Canada. Each of the program’s recipients is provided with a new Ashley Sleep bed, including: a twin mattress, bed frame, sheets, pillow and comforter.

Recipients are selected by a nomination process as well as working with community resources (ie. school districts, religious organizations, etc.).

“Ashley, through their Hope to Dream program, has been the lifesaving line that our organization has needed during this difficult time,” stated Luke Mickelson, executive director, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “Their donation of thousands of mattresses has allowed our chapters, nationwide, fulfill our mission to see that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town. Without Ashley, these little humans would have been without.”

“The growth of the Hope to Dream program these last 11 years has been tremendous and we are so thrilled to be able to continue bringing underserved children beds of their own,” said Ben Thorud, president, Hope to Dream. “We are grateful for the kind donations and amazing volunteers that help make these deliveries possible all year long.”

Learn more about Hope to Dream at https://www.ahopetodream.com,

