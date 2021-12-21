Ask Mayo: Can you safely have holiday gatherings during the pandemic?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Holidays and family visits during pandemic; Should we or shouldn't we?

Q: We are eagerly anticipating the holidays and so many are hoping to get together with family and friends this year. What advice would you give about being safe over the holidays?

A: This is something that faces virtually all of us. I've given long and hard thought to this because it involves all families, including my own.

First, get on Santa's good list by getting a vaccinated or get your booster. The safest thing you could do for yourself, your family, for the nation amid this pandemic, is to get boosted. I would recommend getting boosted 14 or more days before you're going to gather.

The second thing, and I can't say it enough, is to wear a proper mask properly. Masks are effective. Masks are effective, and vaccines are highly effective. That combination with washing your hands and appropriate distancing is key to getting through the holidays.

One last thing is a day or so before you're going to travel, get rapid testing done. All the major pharmaceutical chains offer that. It costs nothing. It's free. You can then know when you're traveling you don't have evidence of being infected, even though I am asymptomatic and don't know it.

That combination of rapid testing, boosting, wearing a mask is the best that you can do.

With that in mind, I think you should absolutely go ahead and gather with your family. It's important socially, medically, psychologically, and economically even. It's important for families to be together. But just do it safely. We're having about 1300 to 1600 people die a day in the U.S., and it's a tragedy. None of them think they're going to die. Yet they do. So, please, get vaccinated, boosted, wear your mask and enjoy your family in the holidays.

Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

