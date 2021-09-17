Ask Mayo Clinic Health System – COVID-19 and the vaccine

Q: I've heard stories of people getting very sick from the vaccine. If I do decide to get it, do I run the risk of getting COVID-19 from the shot, and what is a typical reaction?

A: Due to our body's immune response to the vaccine – the response to which varies from person to person – it may seem like the vaccine has resulted in a COVID-19 infection in some people. But it's impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine, just like it's impossible to get the flu from the influenza vaccine.

The symptoms some people experience from the vaccine are due to antibody response, which is a good thing. Your body is telling you that the vaccine is working and you're developing immune protection from the virus.

Many people experience either no symptoms or short-term mild vaccine reactions that resolve without complication or injury. About 15% of people develop short-lived symptoms at the site of the injection. About 50% develop reactions such as headache, chills, fatigue, muscle pain or fever lasting for a day or two.