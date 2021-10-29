Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: COVID-19 vaccines

Q: I'm 60, and I have received my first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. I would like to get a booster vaccination before leaving for the winter on vacation. When will I be able to receive my booster vaccination? How will it help my immune system at my age?

A: You are eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccination six months after receiving your initial two-dose series of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-vaccine or two months after receiving a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine if you are an:

• Adult 65 or over.

• Adult 18 or over living in a long-term care setting, such as a nursing home or group home.

• Adult 18 or over who has underlying medical conditions, including current or prior history of tobacco use; pregnancy; being overweight or obese; cancer and other immunocompromising conditions, such as history of stem cell transplant or solid organ transplants, patients with HIV and those on an immunosuppressant medication; certain blood conditions, including sickle cell disease and thalassemia; dementia; diabetes types 1 and 2; history of stroke and cardiovascular disease; chronic kidney, liver, heart and lung disease, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and tuberculosis; substance use disorders, including opiates, alcohol or cocaine; history of certain mental health conditions, such as depression or schizophrenia; Down syndrome.

• Adult 18 or over who live or work in high-risk settings, including health care, fire or police departments, child care, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, food and agriculture, manufacturing, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service.

"Full effectiveness of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines appears to wane slightly over time, especially in the above high-risk individuals and in all individuals as we age, which is why booster doses are currently recommended for them," says Erin Morcomb M.D., a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "These booster doses have been found to be safe and effective in helping to prime the immune system for continued optimal protection against COVID-19, especially in its most severe forms."

At this time, booster vaccinations are not recommended for anyone who does not meet the above criteria. However, these recommendations are continually being reviewed, and they are subject to change if updated evidence suggests a benefit to a more broad range of people, including younger people and healthier people younger than 65 who do not have high-risk medical, occupational or living conditions.

"Aside from booster doses, all individuals age 12 and above who remain unvaccinated are strongly recommended to get vaccinated with their primary series as soon as possible, as the benefit of vaccination far outweighs any potential risks," Dr. Morcomb explains. "It is anticipated that soon COVID-19 vaccination will be further expanded to all children 5‒11 years of age, which is another significant step in the right direction to protect our children and our communities."

All available COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and they also continue to provide good coverage against the delta variant.

"Prevention through vaccination still remains the greatest way to protect not only yourself, but your loved ones and others around you from developing and spreading the COVID-19 virus and also to help to guard against new COVID-19 variants from developing in the future that may have the possibility of evading our currently available vaccines and worsening the pandemic for us all," adds Dr. Morcomb.

