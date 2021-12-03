Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: How effective are booster doses?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: COVID-19 vaccines

Q: If a person is fully vaccinated, they've had their booster, and they've relaxed their personal precautions just a little bit. However, they're very surprised to find out that they had tested positive for COVID 19. Are people walking around with a false sense of security? And how likely is it that people could still test positive after a booster?

A: I think the same experience that I've had, and the research shows the same thing. So, this is not an easy one to give a black and white answer. There are nuances, and these nuances make a big difference.

For example, let's take somebody with a healthy immune system, but not quite aged. These vaccines work extraordinarily well in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death. They drop down a notch when we talk about mild breakthrough disease, drop down a little notch lower when we talk about preventing asymptomatic infection. That's why a vaccine alone is not an impenetrable shield.

This is why we at Mayo Clinic have consistently said to people follow appropriate physical distancing, wearing a mask indoors outside of your home, and get yourself the COVID-19 primary vaccine series and the booster. That combination is the best possible protection you have while leading as much of a normal life as possible.

The problem comes in when you either have a genetic variant that causes you to not respond well, or your immune system is not healthy, or you're very aged or have a lot of medical, concomitant problems. Those people often do have a misperception of their safety, and I would urge them continue to take precautions.

This is just another reminder for the booster. Now, when that breakthrough disease occurs, it's generally mild. In older people and people who are immunocompromised, it can be severe. There's no question about it. Have you reduced your chances greatly by getting vaccine? Yes. But again, it's not an impenetrable shield.

― Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

