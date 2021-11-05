Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Vaccines and children

Several myths are circulating about COVID-19 vaccinations in children 5–11. Jennifer Brumm, M.D., a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, debunks the most common myths:

Myth: Children do not get infected with COVID-19.

"Children of all ages have become ill from COVID-19, and thousands have been hospitalized with serious complications. Many children, especially those with preexisting conditions, have died from COVID-19," explains Dr. Brumm. "Children may also suffer from a postinfection complication — multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C — weeks after infection. This complication can result in hospitalization and a need for intensive care. In addition, children with COVID-19 are more likely to have long-term effects, such as fatigue, and reduced attention and ability to learn in school."

Myth: Children do not need to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

"Children should be vaccinated for COVID-19 because the COVID-19 vaccine reduces children's risk of getting infected with COVID-19, or becoming seriously ill or dying if they are infected," explains Dr. Brumm. "The more children who are vaccinated, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread and make variants. This keeps schools and community activities available." Children who are unvaccinated and are infected with COVID-19 are more likely to have long-term effects, such as fatigue and reduced attention.

Myth: Children who were previously infected with COVID-19 do not need to be vaccinated.

Children who previously were infected with COVID-19 can and do get infected again. "The vaccine boosts any natural immunity that may have developed in previously infected people, and it has been shown to enhance their protection against COVID-19 infection in the short term and the long term," says Dr. Brumm.

Myth: Children who will turn 12 in the next year should wait until then so they can get the adolescent and adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The dose approved for children 5–11 makes just as much antibody and protects just as well in this age group as it does in those who are older and get the adolescent and adult dose. Furthermore, the dose for children 5–11 is no more reactive and is just as safe as the adolescent and adult dose. Waiting until later leaves the child unvaccinated and unprotected.

