Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Will the COVID vaccine affect fertility?

Q: Will getting vaccinated for COVID-19 affect my child's fertility?

A: As you can imagine, numerous factors can influence fertility. One major question that has concerned millions of parents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is how will COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccinations affect fertility.

First off, we must define child and fertility. If you use the United Nations on the Rights of the Child, a child is defined as a human being below the age of 18 years.

What is fertility? The Oxford dictionary defines fertility as “the ability to conceive children or young,” otherwise known as the ability to become pregnant and deliver a living child through normal sexual activity within one year of sexual relations without contraception. Sexual maturity begins at the start of puberty.

"We already have convincing evidence shows that active COVID-19 infections are bad for fertility. The high levels of inflammation caused by the infection allows the virus to enter the hormonal systems and reproductive tracts. Boys begin to make sperm at puberty, roughly at age 13. Men have shown decreased testosterone and sperm levels after being infected with COVID-19. On the other hand, there is some good evidence that COVID-19 vaccines benefit male fertility. Men had higher sperm counts after getting vaccinated.

Concerning females, an increase in miscarriages has been document in women infected with COVID-19, while no increase in miscarriages or preterm deliveries have been seen in women who were vaccinated for COVID-19 during pregnancy. No studies have shown any negative fertility effects after getting vaccinated with a messenger RNA vaccine. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines. No evidence suggests that vaccinations of any sort will negatively affect anyone's fertility, and this extends to children, as well.

It is known that COVID-19 vaccines significantly decrease a person's likelihood of becoming very sick, even if that person is infected with COVID-19. Making a baby takes a lot of energy from your body, and anything that makes you sick will decrease your body's fertility as it puts resources into fighting the infection instead of growing new life.

So the simple answer is yes. COVID-19 vaccination seems to protect fertility of children because vaccination is the best thing that can be done to protect against severe illness from COVID-19. ― Dennis Costakos, M.D., and Audra Storm, M.D.

Dr. Storm is a family medicine resident at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

