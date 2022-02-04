 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask Mayo: Does a booster offer more protection than previous COVID infection?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Vaccination with a booster vs. durability of protection after infection with COVID

Q: What do we know about the durability of full vaccination with a booster versus the durability of protection from having had an infection with COVID?

A: Remember that initially the data showed on average that if you got two doses of, and this happens to be Pfizer vaccine data, you were at about 95% protection against symptomatic disease. In the face of Omicron, those two doses dropped to about 70% efficacy against severe disease, and about 33% or so efficacy against a symptomatic infection. So, quite a drop in the face of Omicron.

If you got that third dose, you then went to about 86, or you fell from 95% to 86% effectiveness, so a small drop, and about 75% against any symptomatic infection. So, the power of a booster even in the face of Omicron, while not as good as the preceding variants, is still very good. On par with a lot of our other vaccines.

So, what about durability? Well, what we saw is people who had two doses, time moved on, a new variant Omicron showed up, and the efficacy decreased. Was it waning immunity? Yes. Was it new variant? Yes. It's both of those. It's the combination. So, if we don't see a new variant, other than the BA.2, which I don't think is going to be significant in terms of evading vaccine immunity, then the likelihood is you are protected against severe disease.

The question will be, how long are you protected against very mild trivial or asymptomatic disease? We don't know yet. It just hasn't been long enough. I'm going to guess that it will be at least on the order of three, four, to six months, something like that. I expect what we're going to see, particularly for people vaccinated and boosted, is that very quickly Omicron is going to peak, they will not be at risk.

We've got a lot of people immunized now in the U.S., so we'll see it fall back down to kind of baseline levels. Let me make the point, we're not going to get rid of this virus. It's too late based on how we acted. It's too late. So, we're going to get down to some baseline level only to see it surge again, either with a new variant or as we go back into the fall time.

Most people can just stay home and recover with these self-care tips. — Dr. Gregory Poland, Head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Send any questions for this series to letters@lacrossetribune.com 

