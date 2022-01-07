Ask Mayo: How do COVID tests differ?

Q: The high demand for COVID-tests continues along with questions about the various types of tests and when to use them. I’m not sure which one is better for me and my family. Can you explain the tests that are available explain how they work?

A: There are tests that your healthcare provider or county health departments offer and there are tests that you can do at home. Here’s how to explain each one:

Health care provider's office or COVID-19 testing sites usually us the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test nasal swab. The PCR test looks for the virus' RNA in a patient's sample. A sample is collected by inserting a nasopharyngeal swab into a person's nostril and taking cells from the back of the nose. Some lab tests allow for patients to spit into a tube to get a saliva sample. Depending on the lab your provider uses, you can expect to receive your results within 24–72 hours. The PCR test is the gold standard when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

You should make an appointment with your health care provider if you have been exposed or if you are experiencing symptoms.

There are three types of at-home tests you may also use.

At-home nasal swab with lab-based PCR test can be purchased over the counter. They are similar type of test used at the health care provider's office, but you collect the nasal swab yourself and mail it to a laboratory to be analyzed. These tests could be used after exposure or when you begin experiencing symptoms. At-home tests can typically take anywhere between three to seven days for results. Since these tests are PCR tests performed in a laboratory, these results have higher accuracy than at-home antigen tests.

There are also saliva PCR tests available as well. This is a similar type of test used at the health care provider's office, but you collect the saliva sample yourself and mail it off to a laboratory to be analyzed. Similar to swab tests, saliva is a specimen that can be collected for polymerase chain reaction testing. Saliva is typically easier ― and more comfortable ― to collect from a patient, compared to a nasopharyngeal swab. You can also use this test after an exposure or when you begin experiencing systems. Just like the At-home nasal swab, these are mailed and can typically take anywhere between three to seven days for results. Since these tests are PCR tests performed in a laboratory, these results have a higher accuracy than at-home antigen tests.

Many are purchasing rapid at-home antigen tests. These tests are available for purchase where at-home tests are sold. The rapid at-home antigen tests detect certain viral proteins in the nasal sample. Timing is key with this test, so try to take it on the day of the event because that's going to give you the best information of whether you have high amounts of the virus in your system at that time. Using a nasal swab, antigen tests can produce results in 15 minutes. These tests are faster and less expensive than PCR tests, but there is an increased chance of false-negative results. If an at-home antigen test is negative, continue to wear a mask in public settings, around those who are unvaccinated and/or high-risk. If an at-home test is positive, you should have a lab-based PCR test performed that day or the following day to ensure the case is tracked by public health officials and to connect you with a health care provider who will determine if treatment is necessary.

-Matthew Binnicker, Ph.D., director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic

