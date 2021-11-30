Ask Mayo: Mental health and the holidays

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Mental health and the holidays

Q: Those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 may be planning family gatherings, gift exchanges and big meals this year. After last year, a lot of people are feeling more pressure to make this holiday season even better for their loved ones. Do you have any tips for coping with the stress of it all?

A: Whenever something is important to those we love, sometimes we direct our energy toward creating the perfect experience for them. But often there are elements out of our control — including finances, past and present relationships, health and current events — that can interfere with our vision of the perfect holiday season.

When we set high expectations, we can feel stressed and unhappy when we don't meet them. We may feel as if we have let down the people we love most, or ourselves.

"The key to coping this time of year is to be flexible and set realistic expectations," says Sarah Trane, licensed clinical psychologist, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "Remember that it's the time you spend together and the memories that you make that are most important. That is what you will remember most. And if something spills or the food is charred, it will make for great laughable stories in years to come."

Don't try to recreate 'perfect' holidays from years past. People change, and holidays can change right along with them. Make every season new and special in its own way. Reflect on what is truly most important in these moments, including the “lessons learned” from dealing with the pandemic and bring that sense of meaning into the holiday time. You might even experiment with some new traditions for your family. Try a new game or an international recipe.

Don't take too much onto yourself. It's a good idea to delegate and let people help. Ask your children to decorate the front yard with Christmas lights and give them free rein on how they want to do it. Ask your dinner guests to each bring a favorite dish over the holidays and share stories about those dishes. Enlist your partner's help in wrapping presents. Even if it's not done perfectly, it's something you can do together, and you'll be done in half the time.

Be gracious when dealing with uncomfortable events or relationships. We can only take responsibility for ourselves. Our friends, family and loved ones also have this responsibility. We don't have control over their choices or if they don't choose what we think is "right." This is where grace comes in. Focus on the people, the relationships, and the time-limited nature of the holiday season.

Be ready to “ride the wave” when moments of stress and negativity come up. It's not realistic to think that the holiday season will be completely stress-free. The reality is that life is going on around us all the time. When difficult situations arise, acknowledge your feelings, take a deep breath, be patient with yourself and others, and refocus your mind on the bigger picture: what you're truly grateful for this holiday season. Research shows that practicing daily gratitude can shift your mood and help you appreciate small wonderous things of the season. You might even try making a list each day of things you are thankful for - this can even become a new family tradition. Keep a gratitude journal out for anyone to write down those small things that can truly make your holiday special.

