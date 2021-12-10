Ask Mayo: Post-COVID-19 can be a long haul?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Post-COVID-19 can be a long haul?

Q: We hear it called "long COVID" or "long hauler's syndrome." What's the appropriate term? Who is most likely to have a long COVID syndrome or post-COVID syndrome?

A: Those are great questions, and it sort of shows an insight about where we are still with the research in this area. Even though it's been about a year and a half since our team first started working with patients with long haul COVID, we still don't have a name that we can all agree upon across the world. Some people call it long-haul COVID. Others call it post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, which is quite a mouthful. We tend to use post-COVID syndrome here at Mayo Clinic. But as of right now, there just is no agreed upon name on this condition.

Regarding who is most likely to have long COVID syndrome, we see two different buckets. If individuals have a very severe acute infection, and these are the kinds of folks that ended up in the hospital or maybe even in the ICU, if they have long-haul COVID after that, they tend to have more severe symptoms. This makes sense because we already know that patients coming out of the ICU for whatever medical condition can have a really long road of recovery after that. But on top of that, it seems like pretty much anybody else can get this condition, too.

In fact, most of the patients that we've seen here in our program at Mayo Clinic, 75% were not hospitalized as part of their acute infection. Many just didn't need any medical care at all. They were able to take care of themselves at home. We also have not found any relationship with preexisting health conditions, like asthma, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue.

The patient population that we see at Mayo Clinic in this condition tends to be younger than the patient population that we associate with severe acute infections. The average age is about 45.4 in our patient population. And, for whatever reason, we tend to see more females than males — 68% of our patient population has been female. This is a finding that's been reproduced in other studies, including another recent study that came out here at Mayo Clinic just this past month. More remains to be determined about what is leading to that. It really is a condition that anybody can get.

This really is a long-haul condition, and it may take a while. We do have patients now a year and a half out with symptoms still. I don't want patients to lose hope. We are still at the very beginning of trying to understand this condition. I'm hopeful that over the next year or two we're going to have a lot more progress in the science, and then we may have a cure or treatment that can fix this within a few weeks.

Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic’s COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

