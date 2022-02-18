Ask Mayo: What are the long-term effects of COVID on the heart?

Q: As the U.S. moves beyond the omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, key indicators are dropping. What's the latest? Plus, is there some new research about long-term effects of COVID, including on the heart?

A: Both the acute indicators — number of cases — and the lagging indicators — hospitalizations and then deaths — are all dropping slowly, but they're surely dropping. It's a real encouragement. However, we still have about 110,000 people in the hospital. We're still having about 2,500 deaths a day, and we're still having about a quarter of a million new cases a day.

Regarding research, there is an interesting study. It's a retrospective observational study. They looked at about five and a half million veterans before COVID and then another five and a half million veterans during COVID but did not come for any COVID related diagnosis. What they found really astounded the medical world.

They found some 20 different cardiovascular diseases that were increased anywhere from 50% to 70%, going out as long as a year. What fits with that as we have cautioned and cautioned people that even though you might have survived, and this includes even mild COVID, that does not mean that you are not at risk for complications and for end organ damage. They saw things like heart attack, stroke, pulmonary emboli which are blood clots to the lung, myocarditis, atrial fibrillation. These are potentially life changing diagnoses occurring for as long as a year out. This occurred in elderly people, young, healthy people who had no risk factors. So, this is a serious finding, and people need to be aware of that in their decision making.

The other thing that came out, a related study from Israel showed that people who got the vaccine reduced their risk, if they subsequently got infected, reduced their risk of long COVID and these kinds of symptoms by 50 to 60%. What the data is showing was as time goes on is you reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, ventilation, and death. You reduce your risk of complications and reduce your risk of long COVID.

There is no risk-free decision. You are either going to get infected in time, or you're going to get vaccinated. Once again, vaccination is clearly the safest choice.

— Dr. Gregory Poland, Head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

