Ask Mayo: What is COVID's impact on the heart?

Q: What is the actual impact on the heart from COVID?

A: There are two broad things that happen in a severe COVID infection. One is you get inflammation. So, because your body is responding to the virus and the damage from the virus, your immune system secretes all of these pro-inflammatory proteins called cytokines and interleukins, which rev up your immune system to try and clear the virus. As part of that, that immune reaction can cause damage that can actually kill cardiac myocytes unintentionally.

And the other thing is clotting. This is a virus that affects the lining of the blood vessels, the endothelial cells, and in that when they are infected they become dysfunctional, and blood clots inside the blood vessels can form next to those endothelial cells, and that affects the heart as well as the lungs. We know this from autopsy studies when people do histology after someone dies or has a biopsy of the lung, we can see that the tiny blood vessels often have clots.

- Dr. Leslie Cooper, chair of the Department of Cardiology at Mayo Clinic

