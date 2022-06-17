Ask Mayo: What is palliative care for cancer?

Q: What role palliative care plays in the treatment of people with cancer? What types of support and services might be offered?

A: When somebody has cancer, they can have multiple symptoms associated with the cancer or its treatment. They might be physical symptoms like pain or nausea, fatigue, or other emotional or social or spiritual needs. And the palliative care team really focuses on addressing these symptoms and these needs so that we can help people feel as comfortable as they can as they go through their treatment for cancer.

We do this by focusing and talking about some different interventions, they might be medications, or they might be other procedures for pain that some of our colleagues do. Palliative care is a very team-based approach too, so we may involve our nurses, or social workers, or chaplains, really to all be there to help support the patient and make sure that we're addressing their symptoms and their needs. Some of these services might be through the palliative care team, and others may be through our other colleagues such as pain specialists, or physical therapy or things like that.

Ideally, palliative care can be involved as early as needed in the cancer treatment process and really be involved throughout other stages of cancer. Some oncologists may recommend a palliative care referral at diagnosis, and others maybe when somebody has more symptoms, or difficult to treat symptoms. Palliative care can be another layer of support at any stage for a patient who has cancer. We tend though, to see patients who may have more advanced cancer or patients who have symptoms related to the cancer or its treatment that need some help with that.

All cancer care providers help can manage symptoms associated with cancer and its treatment and care about the comfort of their patients, but palliative care specialists have a little more training in symptom management and in helping patients, families, and caregivers cope with serious illness.

When a patient is seen in palliative care, they can expect a compromise tensive assessment of their symptoms and their needs, and they can expect that we'll work together as we think of a treatment plan that can best address these symptoms and needs. Again, they can expect that there may be a team involved in that nurses, social workers, chaplains, really all to make sure that we're working together. And they can expect that the palliative care provider is working closely with their oncologist so that we're all on the same page and working together to make sure that we're addressing those symptoms and providing that extra support.

Asking the care teams if there are palliative care services available to them. If there are, then they can directly ask for a referral to involve palliative care in their team.

Answers from Dr. Deirdre Pachman, a palliative medicine expert at Mayo Clinic

