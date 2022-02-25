Ask Mayo: What is the difference between tissue and mechanical heart valve surgery?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Why some patients need a second heart surgery and should you have a tissue valve or mechanical valve?

Q: How do you decide if someone should have a tissue valve or a mechanical valve which is made out of man-made components?

A: Very good question, and to some degree it is not a right and wrong kind of approach. There are a lot of factors that go into making that decision. One of the driving forces at the end of the day of choosing a tissue valve is it does not require anticoagulation. So, the dividing point between the two options is that a mechanical valve is made of carbon primarily.

The leaflets, which is the moving part of the valve, is made of a material that is very resistant to clotting. That's what you don't want inside the vascular system. On the other hand, as resistant as it is, it's not perfect. So, all mechanical valve requires some degree of blood thinner, anticoagulation. That's something that it's a commitment. It requires not only that you take a medication on a regular basis, but it requires that medication, which in today's technology is called Warfarin, Coumadin. That medication needs to be adjusted and it requires blood testing, and if you want to avoid all that, that's where the tissue valve comes in.

Now, the price to pay for avoiding the blood thinner is that the tissue valve is not durable. It will last again, variable as to how long it lasts, but you know, around a decade is sort of the rule of thumb. So, that's the choice. If you have multiple medical problems where adding anticoagulation makes it complicated, then obviously it's worth considering. Sometimes even in younger people that don't have any particular difficult medical problem, but they don't want to have to bother with the anticoagulation, there is a role in using a tissue valve.

In young women sometimes who wish to have children, you know, a pregnancy is complicated further by a blood thinner. Sometimes tissue valves are chosen in that setting, and once a woman has past her reproductive years, then that second or third time around depending on the specifics, you can then put in a mechanical valve to kind of not have to deal with the reoperation.

― Dr. Alberto Pochettino, Mayo Clinic cardiovascular surgeon at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

Submit a question for this series to letters@lacrossetribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.