Ask Mayo: What is the latest on long COVID?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Long haulers of COVID-19
Q: There's been a lot of news also about long COVID. What are the updates on that?
A: First of all, we should say that the risk of long COVID is reduced 30-50%, in one study 50 plus percent. So, being vaccinated is a definite benefit in reducing that risk.
There's begun to be the development of some risk factors that can be associated with developing long COVID. This includes reactivation of the virus that causes infectious mononucleosis, the EBV virus, type two diabetes, high viral loads, and the presence of auto antibodies. One of the consequences of COVID infection is the development of auto antibodies.
We don't yet quite know what that might mean long-term. It doesn't happen with vaccine, only with the infection. Those are risk factors for longer COVID. What's causing longer COVID-19? Well, there's again speculation, in some cases, it may be these auto antibodies that are generated.
People are also reading…
In other cases, it probably reflects end organ damage from the viral infection. In other cases, maybe it's the consequence of activating another latent virus. So, a lot to learn here. A lot to learn about treatment.
If there's a silver lining to it, I think it is really opening up a whole new area of research, because, you know, we have seen so-called long syndromes of Lyme disease, of EBV, or infectious mono occasionally with influenza though not too often.
The questions remain what is the consequence of this? What is the mechanism for it? And how might we treat this?
This will be forced upon us by this pandemic of subsequently caused long COVID cases. So, stay tuned for more information on that.
Send questions for this series to letters@lacrossetribune.com
COLLECTION: Winona residents sound off about mask mandate & council vote
Winona residents have been sounding off about the mask mandate and whether city council should have rejected it. Here are letters we have published so far along with our coverage of the mandate and rejection.
I would like to express my disappointment and disgust over the city council overturning the city wide mask mandate. There is absolutely no inh…
For the last few weeks the Covid-19 infection rate in Winona County has been higher than nearby counties. Thanks to the recklessness of four W…
The height of hypocrisy is having a public meeting to make an informed decision on a current public health concern, then ignoring the research…
My compliments to Mayor Sherman for his gutsy mask mandate attempt. Nice try!
Thank you, Mayor Sherman, and Councilwomen Eyden and Moeller, for putting people before profits and data before dollars when voting to support…
What a disappointing vote by the Council, which denies us a greater protection against the Delta variant.
A letter in the Winona Daily News on Saturday, August 28, has the author citing the April 21, 2020, issue of the Journal of American Medical A…
The Winona City Council decided Friday morning to rescind the mask mandate that was put in place by Mayor Scott Sherman Wednesday and enacted …
Masks are now required while indoors in public spaces in the city of Winona.
Winona mayor Scott Sherman wants to remind people the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinations — or else mandates may come back in…