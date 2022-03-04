Ask Mayo: What is the latest on long COVID?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: Long haulers of COVID-19

Q: There's been a lot of news also about long COVID. What are the updates on that?

A: First of all, we should say that the risk of long COVID is reduced 30-50%, in one study 50 plus percent. So, being vaccinated is a definite benefit in reducing that risk.

There's begun to be the development of some risk factors that can be associated with developing long COVID. This includes reactivation of the virus that causes infectious mononucleosis, the EBV virus, type two diabetes, high viral loads, and the presence of auto antibodies. One of the consequences of COVID infection is the development of auto antibodies.

We don't yet quite know what that might mean long-term. It doesn't happen with vaccine, only with the infection. Those are risk factors for longer COVID. What's causing longer COVID-19? Well, there's again speculation, in some cases, it may be these auto antibodies that are generated.

In other cases, it probably reflects end organ damage from the viral infection. In other cases, maybe it's the consequence of activating another latent virus. So, a lot to learn here. A lot to learn about treatment.

If there's a silver lining to it, I think it is really opening up a whole new area of research, because, you know, we have seen so-called long syndromes of Lyme disease, of EBV, or infectious mono occasionally with influenza though not too often.

The questions remain what is the consequence of this? What is the mechanism for it? And how might we treat this?

This will be forced upon us by this pandemic of subsequently caused long COVID cases. So, stay tuned for more information on that.

