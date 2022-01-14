Ask Mayo: What's happening in other countries with COVID-19?

Ask Mayo Clinic Health System: What's happening in other countries with COVID-19?

Q: Some other countries have seen a rapid rise and then a rapid decrement or a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Is that what we're looking forward to in the United States?

A: Really hard to know. Where you're primarily seeing that is in the Republic of

South Africa, but that's a very different epidemiologic context. They had very little in the way of vaccination.

A lot of previous infection which modified the chance of getting infected or of having severe disease, so they did not see major rises in hospitalization. They had a big blip and then a rapid fall off.

Might we see that in some large cities? Possibly, but I think what we're gonna see is a pretty substantial way of Omicron across the nation and then periodic blips as we have super spreader events in different geographic locations.

The question is, what will Omicron do from here? I caution we have seen five, inside of a year and a half, we've seen five variants of concern. Now in New York City, 60 different times they have detected a further set of mutations in Omicron that could make it as severe in disease as Delta. We don't know yet, but that's the early indication. So, will that take off? I don't know.

When you look at our five to 11-year-olds, only 15% of them have been vaccinated. When you get to 12 to 17-year-olds, we're at about a 50% rate. When you get to adults, you know, you're talking about 60-65%, and only a third of those have gotten boosted.

So, we are not in a good position yet facing such a highly infective variant.

― Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. at Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

